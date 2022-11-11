The coach, the former Verona player Stojkovic, has chosen 11 Serie A players who, from goal to attack, cover all the roles. That’s who I am …

Serbia in Qatar speaks Italian. The national team coached by the former Verona player (1991-92: 19 appearances, 1 goal) Dragan Stojkovic is full of players from our Serie A. How many are there? Eleven and, from door to attack, they cover all the roles. But let’s go in order.

rearguard — Between the posts, here is the Turin goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic. While as central defense Serbia can count on the physique and experience of Viola Milenkovic.

in mezzo — The star of the midfield is Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio. But the Sergeant will be able to count on the Juve winger Kostic, the genius of Samp Djuricic and then here are Lukic and Radonjic of Turin, Ilic and Lazovic (Verona).

i bomber — But there is more. Because of the three (real) strikers called up by Stojkovic, two are Italian. Who are Juventus Vlahovic and Jovic of Fiorentina.

November 11, 2022 (change November 11, 2022 | 15:26)

