Vigorously promote the great spirit of party building and the spirit of Yan’an to promote thematic education to be deepened and solid-Xi’an News_China Business News

In the past few days, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when listening to the work report of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government has aroused enthusiastic responses in our city. The majority of party members and cadres in our city stated that we must vigorously promote the great spirit of party building and the Yan’an spirit, and promote thematic education to be deepened and solid.

Let the people feel that the good party style and political style are by their side

Since the launch of Xi Jinping’s theme education on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, the Xi’an Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision has insisted on organically integrating the theme education with the education and rectification of the discipline inspection and supervision cadre team, developing them simultaneously and advancing them as a whole. By holding “reading classes”, inviting experts and professors to give lectures on the topic of “Yan’an Rectification and Party Style Construction”, organizing forums for young cadres, listening to the characteristic party lectures of “distinctive distinctions”, watching the educational warning film “The End of Mad Power”, and carrying out the “Lotus Heart Qing Jia Ou The “Straight” Family Helps Integrity and Discipline Education Demonstration Activities continue to temper the character of loyalty and lay a solid foundation for incorruptible governance. Focus on solving the key and difficult issues that affect and restrict the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision work, determine 9 key research topics such as improving the quality and efficiency of clue disposal work, and special rectification of strong and prominent problems reflected by the masses, and carry out “dissecting sparrow” research.

After earnestly studying the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, Liu Jianping, deputy director of the Party Style and Political Style Supervision Office of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, said: “The spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech provides a fundamental basis for the high-quality development of the city’s discipline inspection and supervision work. People are encouraged.” In the future work, we will persist in comprehending the law, clarifying the direction, learning methods, increasing wisdom, tempering political character, sticking to the position of responsibility, and perseveringly implementing the spirit of the eight central regulations from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech , rectify the “four winds”, and focus on rectifying unhealthy tendencies and corruption around the masses with one hand, so that the people can always feel that the good party style and government style are around them, and the new social style and righteousness are around them.

Solve the urgent and anxious problems of the masses with heart and soul

Yang Zhi, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, said: “The spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when he listened to the work report of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government is the general guideline, general program, and general guidelines that guide us to innovate and promote the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Xi’an. “We will comprehensively study and comprehend the practical requirements of a series of new ideas, new thoughts, and new strategies of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, vigorously promote the great spirit of party building and the Yan’an spirit, carry forward the fine style of combining theory with practice, and focus on the “three years” activities and eight key tasks, further strengthen forward-looking thinking and overall planning, enhance the timeliness and accuracy of policy implementation and work advancement, and implement them with work items and task lists, and strive to hand over the project to the whole province and city Satisfied with the answer sheet.

The Municipal Development and Reform Commission will further focus on development and reform tasks, tighten compaction responsibilities, strengthen practical responsibility, and use heart and soul to solve the urgent problems and worries of the masses. Taking the theme education as an opportunity, promote the re-emancipation of ideas, pragmatic work measures, and revitalization of the mental state, and use the results of high-quality development to test the results of theme education.

Based on its own unique advantages, promote thematic education to go deep and solid

Since the launch of the theme education, the Party School of the Municipal Party Committee has given full play to the functions and unique advantages of the Party School, continued to promote Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist thought with Chinese characteristics into textbooks, classrooms, and minds, vigorously carried out scientific research and theoretical interpretation, and extensively penetrated into communities, enterprises, and rural areas etc. to carry out publicity, and strive to have new achievements in teaching, political consultation, and publicity.

“The party school is the main channel for the education and training of our party cadres. As a Marxist theory worker working in the party school, he must learn the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech in a timely manner, aim at the ‘three abilities’ and earnestly implement it, and strive to be in the future. Learning to build the soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to be positive, and learning to promote cadres to work hard to see real results.” Jing Ying, associate professor and director of the Philosophy Teaching and Research Department of the Party School of the Municipal Party Committee, said that the first thing to do is to improve political awareness, and it is clear that politics is the party school running the school. The soul of the party school must consciously put a clear-cut stand on politics throughout all teaching and scientific research activities, and walk the first phalanx of practicing the “two safeguards”. Second, we must improve thinking ability, and strive to make theoretical education more systematic and in-depth, party spirit education more touch the soul, and ability training more accurate and efficient. The third is to improve practical ability. Party school personnel must practice basic skills and actively carry out investigation and research. Based on its own unique advantages, the party school will promote the theme education to be more in-depth and solid with a more energetic and promising spirit.

Work hard to build the soul with learning, increase wisdom with learning, improve the style with learning, promote performance with learning

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is high-level, profound in thought, and rich in connotation, pointing out the direction for the new journey.” Wang Xuan, head of the Strategic Investment Department of Xi’an Water Group, said that we must persist in understanding the laws and clarifying the law from the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping. Direction, learning methods, increasing wisdom, constantly improving political ability, thinking ability, and practical ability, and strive to achieve real results in the aspects of learning to build the soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to be positive, and learning to promote performance.

Xi’an Water Affairs Group will keep in mind the teachings of the General Secretary, earnest entrustment, and strive to catch up, take the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin as the key link, take the high-quality development of the water industry as the guidance, take the integration of water supply and drainage as the path, and serve the masses as the starting point Based on the actual situation of the enterprise, actively integrate into and serve the development of the city, accelerate the process of “one network, one game of chess, and integration” of the city’s water supply and drainage, and strive to build a complete water supply and drainage facility system, efficient operation, and strong guarantee. System, to achieve the goal of comprehensive coverage of water supply and drainage business, integrated management, and enterprise operation, and provide solid water support and guarantee for the construction of Xi’an National Central City.Reporter Gu Rong

Source: Xi’an Evening News

