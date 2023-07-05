Home » Villa for sale in Lucca — idealista/news
Villa for sale in Lucca

Villa for sale in Lucca

At the foot of the Lucca hills and inserted in a splendid village, if you sell your idealist a beautiful period house surrounded by a wonderful garden, in a convenient position to reach the main towns and services in the area. The building is available on idealista for 1350000 euros.

The property, Villa Paola, is entirely enclosed by the original stone walls, which give it character and privacy and is made up of a villa of about 400 m2, an outbuilding of about 300 m2, divided into three independent apartments, a lemon house used as a cellar, as well as the wonderful park of about 5000 square meters, where a swimming pool could be built.

The main villa rises on two floors above ground on the mezzanine and first floor, as well as a service basement level. On the mezzanine floor we are greeted by a large entrance hall, connected on both sides to a living room with fireplace, and to the large and characteristic eat-in kitchen with exit to the garden on one side, and to the reading lounge with external veranda on the other. A guest bathroom and a utility room complete this floor.

The precious marble staircase leads to the first floor where there are three double bedrooms, a study or single bedroom, a wardrobe room and two bathrooms. In the basement connected both internally and with an independent entrance from the outside, there is a large tavern with kitchen and fireplace.

