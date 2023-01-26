The 6 Cormacarena nurseries located in the municipalities of San Juan de Arama, La Macarena, Puerto López, Mapiripán, Puerto Rico and Villavicencio provided a total of 1,260,000 native seedlings during 2022, which were used for reforestation and restoration sessions throughout the department as part of the Meta Verde strategy.

The mega nurseries La Bella in Villavicencio and Palmoriche in Puerto López were the ones with the highest production, with 350,000 plants each, followed by the Güejar nursery in San Juan de Arama, which supplied 250,000 individuals, and La Macarena, which managed to supply 150,000 trees of 25 different types. species between timber, forestry and fruit trees.

Each of these seedlings were distributed in Mapiripán, Vista Hermosa, La Macarena, Puerto Concordia, Puerto Rico, Guamal, San Carlos de Guaroa, among other municipalities, where tree donations were also made to Community Action Boards, municipal mayors, National Army, educational institutions, churches, National Police and environmental groups.

The purpose of this year is to produce more than 1,500,000 seedlings among the 6 nurseries of the Corporation and to continue adding to the Green Goal. For now, the team of nurserymen and operators are in the stage of preparing the substrate, filling the bag, strengthening the greenhouses and adapting the production area.

Source: Cormacarena

