Visa issuance time would have changes in Colombia

In Colombia, one of the problems surrounding what is related to the visas It is the waiting time that you have to request an appointment, even the application for a tourist visa can be two years.

With this, national and North American entities work so that the necessary document to travel to the United States can be issued in the shortest possible time.

Also read: Daniel Sancho, murderer of a Colombian surgeon, was sent to provisional prison

Faced with constant complaints from Colombians, representatives María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) and Susie Lee (D-NV) presented a project that seeks to reduce the time in the process to issue the visa.

This is done in order to stop illegal migration, which has been in large numbers since the covid-19 pandemic ended. statistics that have not favored the United States, who have had to work in processes against this problem.

with the project “Law to Reduce the Waiting Time for Visitor Visas”it is sought that the waiting times are not greater than 100 days.

Likewise, to work to counteract waiting times, in offices where there are estimated appointments for more than 300 days after the request is made, as in the case of Colombia, more officials from the United States Embassy are available. so that the retention of applications can begin to be dealt with.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

