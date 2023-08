Italy distances itself from the French interventionist position, highlighting the differences in posture with respect to the Nigerien crisis. Yesterday a tweet from the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto it was interpreted by many chancelleries as de facto acknowledgment of the officers who deposed President Bazoum.

In Niger there were meetings between our contingents and the spokesperson of the CNSP plus some prominent elements of the CNSP, the Cte ​​National Guard and the Cte ​​Aeronautica.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook