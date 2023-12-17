Vladimir Putin issued a threat over Finland’s entry into NATO: Now there will be problems

Russian President Vladimir Putin Issues Warning to Finland Over NATO As Tensions Rise

During his annual press conference in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to Finland over its decision to join NATO, stating that while there were no previous problems in their relations, there will now be.

President Putin announced plans to create the Leningrad military district and concentrate military units in response to Finland’s decision to join the Atlantic Alliance. He expressed regret over Finland’s entry into NATO, stating that previous territorial disputes had been resolved and the two countries had good relations.

The President’s warning comes as Moscow plans to reinforce its northwestern flank, particularly the region surrounding St. Petersburg, which is located just 300 kilometers from the Finnish capital, Helsinki. Experts believe that Finland’s entry into NATO was a miscalculation by Putin, particularly in light of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

In response to Finland’s decision, the Kremlin warned that the deployment of US troops in Finnish territory would pose a threat to Russia. The Finnish government had recently reached a defense cooperation agreement with the United States, allowing US troops to use 15 military bases in the Nordic country and strengthening its defense capabilities.

Finland’s decision to join NATO came after the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, and tensions have continued to escalate between the two countries. Moscow has been accused of resorting to “hybrid warfare” methods, similar to those used by Belarus on the border with Poland.

As the situation continues to unfold, the international community remains on alert, and all eyes are on the upcoming presidential elections in Russia, scheduled for March 17, 2024, in which Putin will run for re-election.