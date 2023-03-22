The cable network operator Vodafone also relies on its own fiber optic networks. The Düsseldorf-based provider is already pushing ahead with fiber optic projects in Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony with its partner Meridiam fiber optics. This week, Vodafone also announced the start of marketing fiber optic connections for 16,000 households and companies in Cologne.

Vodafone: Save almost 1,400 euros with a fiber optic connection

The fiber optic connections (FTTH), which will be laid right into the apartment, will offer customers gigabit internet upon completion. In Cologne, the autonomous network expansion will begin in a few weeks. The network infrastructure will be set up by Meridiam. In the future, Vodafone will act as the network operator, marketing the connections and offering customers services such as Internet, telephony and TV. There is a savings offer for those interested in fiber optics who order a fiber optic connection by June 30, 2023. The house connection and the installation package with in-house cabling and commissioning of the hardware are available free of charge for early bookers. The savings are up to 1,399 euros. Vodafone intends to announce the specific expansion areas in good time.

Three fiber optic tariffs to choose from

Vodafone will offer three fiber optic tariffs. In the first year, new customers pay EUR 44.99 per month, regardless of the tariff chosen. From the 13th month, Vodafone charges EUR 79.99 per month for the gigabit tariff. If you opt for the connection with 500 Mbit/s, you pay 54.99 euros per month. The smallest tariff “GigaZuhause 100 fiber optics” with up to 100 Mbit/s permanently costs 44.99 euros per month.

Depending on the tariff, the upload is 50 Mbit/s, 250 Mbit/s or 500 Mbit/s. Customers receive a switch guarantee for the two faster tariffs: After the first year of the contract, it is possible to switch to a smaller tariff if necessary. For comparison: A gigabit tariff per cable connection from Vodafone normally costs 59.99 euros per month.

Fiber optic connections complement Vodafone’s cable network in Cologne

In Cologne, Vodafone can already supply 310,000 of Cologne’s 600,000 households with gigabit internet via its existing cable network. The cable network in the cathedral city has already been fully upgraded to the DOCSIS 3.1 transmission standard. Together with the planned new fiber optic connections, Vodafone wants to offer around 55 percent of Cologne’s high-speed Internet with up to 1 Gbit/s in the future.

However, Vodafone is comparatively late with its fiber optic expansion. The regional Cologne telecommunications provider NetCologne has already expanded large parts of the center of Cologne with fiber optics. Telekom is also active as a fiber optic provider in Cologne.