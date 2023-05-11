Volatus Aerospace Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units Seite 1

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV:VOL)(OCTQB:VLTTF) (“Volatus” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed a closing of its …
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Flight Aerospace Corp. (TSXV:VOL)(OCTQB:VLTTF) (“Flight” or the “Company“) announced today that it has
completed a closing of its previously announced brokered private placement offering (the “Offering“) of 12% senior unsecured convertible debenture units of the Company (the
“Debenture Units“). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company has issued and sold 2,646 Debenture Units for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$2,646,000.
The Offering was completed pursuant to the terms and conditions of an agency agreement (the “Agency Agreement“) dated May 11, 2023, among Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., as lead
agent and sole bookrunner, and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the “Agents“) and the Company.