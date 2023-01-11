Home News Volpiano, gas cylinders explode: four burnt workers
Volpiano, gas cylinders explode: four burnt workers

VOLPIANO.

Four workers were burned by the explosion of some propane gas cylinders which occurred around 2pm today, Wednesday 11th, inside the Providus srl company, which is located in Corso Piemonte in the industrial area of ​​Volpiano.

Two of them, who were inside the plant, are in very serious condition, while the others, who were outside, but a few meters away, were only grazed by the flames.

Rescued by the medical team of the air ambulance, the two most seriously injured workers were taken to the Turin CTO: they have burns all over their bodies. For the two colleagues, however, the situation does not worry. According to an initial reconstruction, the two employees were experimenting with a new machine for loading the cylinders with gas, when the explosion suddenly occurred.

The firefighters of the Nbcr nucleus intervened to make the area safe. The investigations to clarify the dynamics of the serious accident are underway: the technicians of the Spresal and the carabinieri of Volpiano are dealing with it.

