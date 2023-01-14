[The Epoch Times, January 14, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) The news that Wang Sicong, the son of former China‘s richest man and chairman of Wanda Group Wang Jianlin, beat up people on the streets of Shanghai has aroused public attention. Later, it was revealed that Wang Sicong spent 2 million yuan in private to settle the matter and reconcile with the victim.

On January 12, the Shanghai Jing’an Police issued a police report. The 34-year-old man Wang Moumou and others mistakenly thought that others took pictures of him and beat others, causing minor injuries. Administrative detention for 7 days and a fine of 500 yuan.

The report also stated that because Wang Moumou and others had submitted administrative reconsideration, the police suspended the administrative detention of the four people. According to the Beijing News, the assailant Wang Moumou is Wang Sicong, the son of Wang Jianlin, the chairman of Wanda Group.

On January 13, an article reprinted by Netease mentioned that it is reasonable to say that Wang Sicong and others should be detained immediately, but Wang Sicong applied for administrative reconsideration. .

The article also mentioned that it was revealed that the beaten Chen was actually taking pictures of Wang Sicong, and then there was a dispute between the two parties. Wang Sicong and his bodyguards beat Chen, breaking his nose bridge. Afterwards, Chen was taken for a medical examination, and the price was 500,000 yuan for minor injuries, and Wang Sicong directly agreed. However, considering that Wang Sicong is a rich man, 500,000 is a bit small, and Chen raised it to 700,000, and Wang Sicong also agreed. However, due to the bad influence of this incident, Wang Sicong was forcibly taken to the sub-bureau, saying that private affairs were not allowed. As a result, the matter became like this, and he was given 2 million.

The above information has not yet been confirmed by the police.

Wang Sicong is the only son of Wang Jianlin, the former richest man in China and chairman of Wanda Group, and also serves as a director of Wanda Group. Wang Sicong was sent abroad (Singapore, UK) to study since he was a child. Some media said that he has a high-profile style, and almost every speech he makes will become a hot topic on the Internet.

Regarding the news of Wang Sicong’s reconciliation with the victim, Sichuan’s official media Red Star News commented: “There is a bit of an extremely bad signal behind this: money can override right and wrong judgments.”

However, Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the CCP’s official media “Global Times”, posted on Weibo, “Wang Sicong is not a ‘big evil’.” “Wang Sicong is young after all, and he still has opportunities in the future. , he may reshape his public opinion image, and his various faults may be regarded as ‘subsections’.”

In the article, Hu Xijin seems to warn Wang Sicong that how the public will treat him in the future depends on “whether he can achieve commercial success, whether his family business can reach a new peak, and whether he can play an important role in it.”

In 2022, Wang Sicong repeatedly challenged the authorities’ anti-epidemic policies on social media, which attracted public attention and support from netizens.

On April 5th, Wang Sicong posted @CCTV News on Weibo, asking him to delete the fake news about the “U.S. new crown data”; on April 7th, Wang Sicong spoke out against Corgi’s “harmless treatment” incident, and alluded to the lack of freedom of speech .

On April 13, Wang Sicong reposted the Weibo published by the “Bedtime News Editorial Department”, questioning that “Lianhua Qingwen was recommended by the World Health Organization” was taken out of context and used the opportunity to hype, questioning: “The WHO ‘recommended’ Lianhuaqing Wen, who told you?” He also said that the China Securities Regulatory Commission should strictly investigate “Yiling Pharmaceutical”.

Amid doubts from all parties, on April 15 and 18, Yiling Pharmaceutical, the manufacturing company of Lianhua Qingwen, fell by the limit for two consecutive trading days, and the total market value shrank by more than 12.7 billion yuan.

After Wang Sicong was banned from Weibo, Yiling Pharmaceutical was highly praised by the government, and its stock price closed slightly higher on April 19.

On April 27, after Wang Sicong’s Weibo was banned by the government, his Weibo account was completely banned, and his Weibo account with more than 40 million followers was wiped out overnight.

