Wang Yi Meets with First Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore

Singapore, August 11 – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with Lawrence Wong, the new First Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, on August 11. The meeting aimed to strengthen the cooperation between China and Singapore and discuss regional peace and stability.

During the meeting, Wang Yi emphasized the importance of the stable and continuous relationship between China and Singapore. He praised the cooperation between the two countries, stating that it helps achieve mutual development and revitalization. This year, China and Singapore have upgraded their relations to an all-round high-quality partnership, showcasing the success of their cooperation. Wang Yi expressed his willingness to further expand cooperation with Singapore and open up new prospects for bilateral relations. He also encouraged Lawrence Wong, as a leader of Singapore’s fourth-generation leadership team, to contribute to the partnership between the two countries.

Wang Yi also highlighted the need for major countries to work together to maintain the international system and order based on international law, with the United Nations at its core. He emphasized that China and Singapore have provided positive energy for regional peace, stability, and development. Wang Yi expressed China‘s commitment to high-quality development and opening up, which will bring new opportunities to countries in the region, including Singapore. He also called for Singapore’s active role in building a China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

In response, Lawrence Wong acknowledged the strong foundation of relations between China and Singapore established by the older generation of leaders from both countries. He highlighted the momentum of the relationship and the fruitful results of joint projects such as the “Belt and Road” initiative. Wong expressed New Zealand’s active participation in China‘s modernization process and looked forward to co-chairing the meeting of the New Zealand-China Bilateral Cooperation Mechanism in China. He also showed support for China‘s accession to the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, while opposing power politics and advocating for regional peace and stability.

The meeting between Wang Yi and Lawrence Wong reaffirmed the strong partnership between China and Singapore and demonstrated their commitment to regional cooperation for peace and development.

