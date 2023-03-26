Home News War horoscope – When will the war between Russia and Ukraine end
War horoscope – When will the war between Russia and Ukraine end

War horoscope – When will the war between Russia and Ukraine end

Despite the opinions of experts, astrologer Dmytro Uranus believes that the war in Ukraine will not end in 2023.

The astrologer noted that on March 7, a difficult time ended for the civilians of Ukraine, but not for the military. This aspect was most pronounced until March 24, and will also be felt from September 23 to December 15, 2023. It will completely disintegrate only in February 2024.

“This aspect will not cause critical or irreparable events. Yes, it is difficult for Ukraine, the Ukrainian government, and the Ukrainian economy. You will have to make difficult decisions, suffer losses in the army. There will be economic problems and even small losses in the territories. But this aspect is not fatal either for the government or for the state.”says the Uranus forecast.

He noted that the most active event aspect of the coming months is the connection of progressive Mercury with Mars of the map of Ukraine in the 8th house. The peak of its influence is expected in June-July 2023.

“In fact, this will be the culmination of the war”– noted the astrologer.

According to Uranus, this aspect indicates future heavy active battles, storming of enemy positions, heavy losses on both sides. However, Ukraine will receive large military aid from foreign partners and the development of military production will begin.

“I think that thanks to this aspect, Ukraine will be given everything it needs to win. But I am not sure that we will return all the occupied territories in 2023”– remarked Uranus.

At the same time, he predicts the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine by the spring of 2024.

“By February 2024, the aspect of progressed Mercury conjunct Mars, which indicates the most active phase of hostilities, will disintegrate. Maybe by the spring of 2024 there will be some resolution in this war?” – says the astrologer’s forecast.

As “FACTS” wrote, earlier astroexpert Volodymyr Badiyan said that martial law in Ukraine could be abolished already this year. And the famous astrologer Vlad Ross named the cities that could be severely affected by the hostilities.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

90

