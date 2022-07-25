Italy, increasingly thirsty and hot, is gasping in this latest heat wave with temperatures well above average. It is close to 40 degrees in many regions, from North to South, but the Air Force weather forecast table referring to perceived temperatures captures an even worse situation: half of the Peninsula sees a perceived heat that exceeds 40 degrees, with Sicily in some areas it reaches 43 degrees and Calabria even 44 degrees. It is the fault of humidity, which, as known, increases the sensation of intense heat and the perceived degrees.

Half of Italy over 40 degrees

Very hot in Liguria, where from Ventimiglia to Genoa the temperature perceived in the recently started afternoon range travels between 40 and 41 degrees. The burning Po Valley causes the thermometer to rise to 42 degrees in Ferrara and Imola. 40 degrees also on the Adriatic coast of the Marche region, from Ancona to Porto Sant’Elpidio. A little better in Lazio, with Rome recording “only” 38 degrees perceived, but in the South it is a furnace: in Puglia 42 degrees in Bari and Brindisi, but also in tourist resorts such as Vieste. At 41 degrees Campania, Naples and Caserta but also the coast, from Sorrento to Agropoli. Very hot also in Calabria, between 39 and 41 degrees perceived, with the hot exceptions of Soverato and Roccella Jonica where the degrees are even 44. And finally Sicily, with Catania which is the hottest capital for the perceived temperatures, 43 degrees ( 41 instead in Messina). A trend that should continue at least for the first few days of next week, then a respite is expected.

Warm day and night

Today, Sunday 24 July, and the beginning of next week, will again be characterized by a prevalence of sun and intense heat. The air mass of subtropical origin, in fact, will continue to be stationed between the Mediterranean and southern Europe, also focusing in part on central and eastern European countries.

In these conditions – according to the experts of ilmeteo.it – ​​the heat will continue to be felt not only during the day, with peaks up to the threshold of 40 degrees, but also at night, with minimums above 20 degrees (so-called tropical nights) ; extreme heat even in the mountains with freezing temperatures up to 4800-5000 meters. Of course, this situation will only exacerbate the water emergency, also amplifying the risk of fires.

The current modeling projections show an persistence of this long wave of intense heat until the end of the month, especially in the Center-South, but with a tendency to a partial attenuation due to the weakening of the African anticyclone.

From mid-week in the North, temperatures will return closer to the average thanks also to the increase in instability which will favor the development of some storms even in the plains; given the considerable availability of energy, the phenomena could prove to be very intense and accompanied by hail and strong gusts of wind. However, this is an evolution to be confirmed.

In detail

SUNDAY 24 JULY

Sunny weather almost everywhere. Only a few more significant cloud coverings on the mountains and part of the Ligurian rivieras should be noted. The development of short showers on the northern Apennines and the Calabrian reliefs is not excluded. Still intense heat with highs widely above 35 degrees and peaks that in the hottest areas can still go towards 38-40 degrees. Less extreme values ​​will be possible only along the coasts, where from mid-day the activation of the sea breezes will tend to mitigate the heat. Calm or slightly wavy seas, except for the eastern Ligurian which will be locally rough.

MONDAY 25 JULY

Initially sunny weather throughout the country. In the afternoon moderately increasing clouds on the reliefs, especially those in the North, where local showers or thunderstorms will be possible which will become more widespread in the evening with a tendency to extend towards the high Piedmont and Lombard plains. Always very high temperatures both in minimum and maximum values; in the afternoon possible peaks of 35 to 40 degrees especially in areas far from the coasts. Ventilation still weak with a breeze character.