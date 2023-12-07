Home » Weather in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)
Weather in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

by admin
Weather in Miami and South Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

“Bitter Cold Front Brings Chilly Temperatures to South Florida”

South Florida residents are in for a shock as a new cold front is expected to bring the coldest temperatures of the season on Thursday morning. Weather forecasts predict that temperatures will plummet to the low 50s, sending a shiver down the spines of locals unaccustomed to such chilly weather.

The below-normal temperatures are expected to persist into the afternoon, with values in the low 70s. Adding to the chill, a strong breeze from the north may make it feel even colder than what the thermometer reads.

As if that wasn’t enough, the weekend doesn’t promise much relief either. While 80°F temperatures are set to return, the likelihood of rain, particularly on Sunday, is increasing. And just when South Floridians thought they could finally thaw out, yet another cold front is expected to arrive and drive temperatures down once more starting next Monday.

So, break out the coats, gloves, and scarves, South Florida. Winter has officially arrived.

