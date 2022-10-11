Home News Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China
Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

　　CCTV news(News Network): The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, and people are full of expectations. Everyone expressed that they must forge ahead and welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with full confidence.

After ten years of hard work, my country has successfully entered the ranks of innovative countries. People are full of confidence, down-to-earth, and with high fighting spirit to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

In the past few days, a series of activities have been carried out in various places with the theme of “Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“. Heilongjiang opened the party class to the red education base. Shandong Pingdu launched the “Welcome to the 20th National Congress and Pursue the Red Footprint” red education activity to guide people to inherit the red gene. Tianshui, Gansu sent the Party’s innovative theories to the masses through activities such as “Square Classroom” theory lectures.

