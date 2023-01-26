Home News What a talent! Girl surprised Beto Zabaleta by playing the accordion
What a talent! Girl surprised Beto Zabaleta by playing the accordion

In the last few hours, the video of the singer vallenato went viral Beto Zabaleta beside Galicia Camachoa 10-year-old girl who waited until 3:00 in the morning to show a bit of his talent on the accordion. Both the artist and the spectators were surprised.

“Yes, it was worth staying up all night. thanks for giving me this great opportunity to play with you, teacher”wrote the young woman on her Instagram account.

The guajiro singer, interpreter of ‘The twin’, whose song the girl sings when she goes on stage, also shared this moment through their social networks. “God bless your talent beautiful girl”wrote.

Camacho is characterized by uploading videos interpreting vallenato minstrel songswhere she wastes talent and shows why her followers call her ‘The accordion prodigy girl’.

In addition, the one coming from San Antonio Hill, Magdalenahas a YouTube channel with more than 4,800 subscribers, where they post videos with various vallenato artists. Among them stand out Mono Zabaleta, Elder Dayán, Farid Ortíz, Churo Díaz, among other singers.

