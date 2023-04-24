What about the pedestrian bridges in Cali?

The residents of the Mojica neighborhood, located in commune 15 of Santiago de Cali, they completed 8 months full of patience related to waiting for the Municipal Administration to repair a pedestrian bridge in the area.

This necessary step for the inhabitants and visitors of this sector located in front of the Isaías Duarte Cancino Educational Institution, has suffered serious damage by being cremated a couple of times by misfits.

A drop up a meter and a half in a vacuum It is one of the risks that pedestrians, thousands of students from the Duarte Cansino College, people with disabilities, older adults and patients at a local hospital must face.

This bridge, located between the Mojica and El Poblado 2 neighborhoods of the Valle del Cauca capital, according to citizens of this sector, is not intervened by the Mayor’s Office of Cali from the end of 2021.

It should be noted that the Secretary of Infrastructure of Cali reported last year that the Municipal Administration was intervening 16 pedestrian bridges shabby town.

The official added that these works would be delivered in March of this year. Goal not met taking into account the $1 billion allocated to improve aspects such as railings, paint and the columns of the bridges.

The Mayor of Cali assured that at the end of 2022, they intervened a little more than 10 pedestrian bridges in the city, among which are; the one on Carrera 39E with Calle 36 (south-north direction), Antonio Nariño neighborhood of commune 16 and the one on Calle 73 with carrera 26i-2, Marroquín II neighborhood in commune 14.

In addition, in commune 17, in the El Caney neighborhood, the one on Calle 48 (Ciudad de Cali avenue) with carrera 83e, and the one on Calle 48 (Ciudad de Cali avenue) with carrera 82 intervened.

Among other interventions is the one located on Calle 5 between carreras 36 and 38, HUV pedestrian bridge, San Fernando neighborhood of commune 19.

Santiago de Cali has 388 pedestrian bridges and 157 mixed, that is, for vehicular and pedestrian passage.

