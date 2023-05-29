What amulets should I use daily?

There are different charms that are believed to attract good luck according to different cultures and traditions.

Here I will mention some of the best known amulets:

Four Leaf Clover

Finding a four-leaf clover is believed to bring good luck. Each leaf represents love, hope, faith and luck.

Horseshoe

The horseshoe is considered a symbol of good luck in many cultures. It is believed that it should be hung upside down to retain luck.

Elephant

The elephant is a symbol of strength, wisdom and good luck in various cultures. It is said that placing a statuette or image of an elephant in the home brings prosperity.

Turkish eye

Also known as Nazar, it is a common amulet in Turkish culture and in many other parts of the world.

It is believed that it protects against envy and the evil eye.

lucky bamboo

Lucky bamboo is considered a good luck charm in Chinese culture.

It is said to attract positive energies and prosperity when placed in the home or office.

Chinese lucky coins

Chinese lucky coins, tied with a red string, are used in feng shui to attract good fortune and wealth.

precious stones

Some gemstones, such as jade, turquoise, amethyst, and rose quartz, are considered good luck charms and are believed to attract positive energies.

It is important to note that belief in good luck and charms is subjective and varies from person to person.

These charms are traditionally considered symbols of good luck, but their actual effectiveness has not been scientifically proven.

to attract money

There are several amulets and symbols that are believed to attract prosperity and money.

Dollar bill

It is said that always carrying a dollar bill in your wallet or in a nearby place attracts more money.

Some people also bend it a certain way to enhance its effectiveness.

fortune frog

The three-legged frog, also known as the “fortune frog” or “Chan Chu,” is a popular amulet in Chinese culture believed to attract wealth and prosperity.

It is placed in the home or workplace with the mouth facing inward to attract good fortune.

red wallet

According to Chinese tradition, carrying a red wallet attracts prosperity and money. The color red is believed to symbolize good luck and abundance.

stones and crystals

Some stones and crystals are associated with attracting wealth and prosperity, such as pyrite, citrine, and green aventurine.

It is said that carrying these stones or placing them in the home or office can help attract money.

bay leaf

In some traditions, it is believed that carrying a bay leaf in your wallet or pocket brings good luck and money.

It can also be placed in your handbag or work desk.

Maneki neko

Also known as the “lucky cat” or “fortune cat” in Japanese culture, this amulet is believed to attract prosperity and money.

The cat usually raises one paw as if in greeting, and is placed in homes and businesses.

Remember that these amulets are part of cultural beliefs and traditions, and their real effectiveness is not scientifically proven.

The attraction of money is also related to personal effort, financial planning and economic opportunities.

