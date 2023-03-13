So far in 2023, more than 610 traffic accidents have been registered in Quito. The roads, most conflictive points and main causes of accidents are identified, but a culture of traffic and road safety is needed.

So far in 2023, 610 traffic accidents have been registered in Quito, of which 77 occurred in the first nine days of March.

The mishaps on the tracks have already left 426 injured and 42 dead, according to data from the Metropolitan Transit Agency (AMT).

The same entity explained that there are three avenues in which traffic incidents are most concentrated: Marshal Sucre, Maldonado and Simon Bolivar. The latter is considered the most risky.

Last year, at Simón Bolívar there were 318 accidents, 198 injured and 38 deaths. This 2023, this avenue has been the place of events such as the multiple accident in which 12 vehicles were involved and about eight people were injured. In addition, traffic on the road was closed for more than eight hours, causing greater traffic congestion in the capital of Ecuador.

Avenue Simon Bolivar has close to 55 kilometers longmore than 30 curves throughout its journey and five critical points or prone to car accidents:

At the height of the International University. Roundabout of Carapungo (El Portal shopping center) Roundel of Zambiza Oswaldo Guayasamin Interchange At the height of the La Ferroviaria neighborhood

malpractice

Speeding is the leading cause of traffic accidents and deaths. This is followed by disrespect for traffic signals (running the red light or speeding up at a yellow light, for example).

In third place is the driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Finally, not keeping your distance from the vehicle in front.

Statistics detail that speeding caused 4,237 accidents of the 20,558 that occurred in Quito between 2018 and August 2022, as well as 308 people killed and 2,118 injured.

youth deaths

According to data from the AMT, young people between 20 to 29 years are the main victims of road accidents.

Of the 93 victims in 2021, 37% were of these ages. They are followed by drivers between 30 and 39 years old, with 22.12% of victims, and people between 40 and 49 years old, with 11%. (AVV)

When it rains the maximum speed range drops

When it rains, the chances of having a traffic accident increase by 70%, compared to a clear day.

The Metropolitan Transit Agency (AMT) has launched the plan ’50 km is the key’.

For this, there will be, on Simón Bolívar avenue, the presence of AMT control servers in strategic places. This plan applies only when it rainshence it is as unpredictable as Quito’s weather.

How to recognize the operatives?

The AMT has not determined one day or one time to carry out these operations. Neither does the length of time.

Although the AMT details that a device is applied in advance in the section in which it seeks to reduce speed, it is important to recognize the operations as follows:

He traffic personnel will be on motorcycle and it will form a kind of line in the three lanes circulation in which you must travel at 50 kilometers per hour. With this caravan type device, other drivers will be forced to reduce your speed on that road. The sections in which these devices are applied take up to 16 minutes of travel.

This – points out the AMT – is a accident prevention device that runs before, during and after the rain fall. op stafferative, in patrol cars and motorcycles, advances at a speed of 50 km/h on Simón Bolívar avenue“in this way citizens move at the same speed, safely and traffic jams are avoided, due to possible traffic accidents”.

