What happiness! Santiago Buitrago won the nineteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia

The Colombian cyclist Santiago Buitrago, from the Bahrain Victorious team, won the nineteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia, a day that took place between Longarone and the Three Peaks of Lavaredo, covering a total distance of 183 km. Despite the victory, the British Geraint Thomas, from the Ineos team, continues as owner of the pink jersey.

Buitrago crossed the finish line alone, registering a time of 5 hours, 28 minutes and 8 seconds, at an average speed of 33.5 km/h. 51 seconds behind came the Canadian Derek Gee, from the Israel team.

Among the favourites, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic managed to cut Geraint Thomas by 3 seconds, but the Briton maintained his leading position in the general classification. The Portuguese cyclist Joao Almeida, for his part, gave up 22 seconds compared to his main rivals in the general classification.

With these results, Geraint Thomas will face the individual time trial, which will be the decisive stage, with an advantage of 26 seconds over Primoz Roglic. The twentieth stage of the Giro d’Italia will take place this Saturday, with a time trial between Tarvisio and Monte Lussari, with a distance of 18.6 km.

