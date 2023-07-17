What is at stake for President Petro at the CELAC Summit in Belgium

The message is powerful: everything seems to indicate that some countries of the old continent do not seem to mind President Petro’s proposal to exchange foreign debt for climate action. A reality that could be beneficial for both blocks, for example in terms of green hydrogen, for which several European cities are already adapting their ports to be able to import it in large quantities, while for Colombia it means a potential commercial opportunity.

In addition to this, although it is an “irritating” issue between the countries of Latin America and Europe, it is also expected to address the complications that may be arising on this side of the world due to the so-called “European Green Deal”. The same thing that has caused large amounts of Colombian agricultural products, especially passion flowers, to be detained in European ports for not complying with strict traceability and human rights guidelines.

This is especially complicated in the face of trade relations between the two blocs and although it is known that Europe does not expect to give up on the issue, a victory for Latin America and the Caribbean would be to be able to put their concerns on the table. More arbitrary demands suggest increasing production costs and do not allow Colombian producers time to react, generating millionaire losses in the ports even when the transition of the Green Pact has about a year left.

In this sense, President Gustavo Petro hopes to put on the table the issue of shared responsibilities in key matters within this Green Pact, such as the decarbonization of the economy and the traceability of agricultural products in terms of deforestation. The idea is to speak loudly to make it clear that responsibility is not exclusive to Latin America and the Caribbean.

Finally, as no less a matter, the Colombian president hopes that one of the conclusions of the EU-CELAC Summit will be support for total peace in Colombia, as well as the implementation of the Accordswhich “would positively impact the promotion of the European Fund for Peace,” according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.