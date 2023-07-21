What is known about the miners trapped after the flood in Amagá, Antioquia

In a mine located just ten minutes from the municipal seat of Amagá, a municipality in the subregion of Southwest Antioquia, six miners were trapped after a surge of water burst and flooded the mine.

Immediately a rescue team made up of the Amagá Fire Department, Dagran Antioquia and the National Mining Agency deployed a rescue operation to try to get the six workers out alive.

Two workers made it out alive, but six remain trapped underground. Relief agencies are still trying to find them, but there are still no signs of life. “We raise prayers so that four miners who are trapped after an accident in the Amagá mine be found alive soon. Our Secretary of Mines, Jorge Jaramillo, supports the rescue work carried out by the Mining Rescue team from the emergency site,” said the Governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, on his social networks.

The president also revealed the names of the disappeared and hopes relief agencies can find them before it’s too late: “Our Secretary of Mines, Jorge Jaramillo, confirms that the number of disappeared in the Amagá mine is 6.”

The names of the missing miners in Amagá

The Governor indicated that the rescue operation of:

-Hector Fabio Osorio

-Jose Román Giraldo

-Luis Edo Serna

-Robinson Arbey Gutierrez

-John Muriel Serna

-Hernan Dario Guisao

“Apparently what happened is what is called ‘a bag of water’, that it may have been activated by the miners and that generated a landslide inside the mine some 250 or 300 meters below,” added the Governor of Antioquia.

Did the Amagá mine have permission to operate?

From the mine, it is known that eIt is a very old structure that was in the process of being formalized and that they had permission to operate while processing the relevant documents. The mine is known as Nueva Nechí and is located between the Camilo C – Fredonia road and has been in operation for nearly fifty years.

For now, the enemy of rescuers is time and the main problem is that the water that entered the mine ends up drowning the miners or that oxygen runs out in the place where they are. The cave-in that trapped the miners is believed to be up to 300 meters underground.

