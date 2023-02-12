In the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit, many places across the country will focus on optimizing the business environment. One year after work, Shanghai’s “First Meeting of the New Year” held the 2023 Business Environment Optimization Conference to promote a new action plan. Not only in Shanghai, Hebei’s “New Year’s First Meeting” requires all localities and departments to give priority to optimizing the business environment. Shaanxi has designated this year as the breakthrough year for the business environment. What exactly is a good business environment? What are the new breakthroughs in the new policy? What kind of pain points are you trying to solve? How to optimize the business environment in the new year?

Shanghai: Responding to requests and doing nothing

Shanghai’s “Strengthening Integrated Innovation and Continuously Optimizing the Business Environment Action Plan”, which mentioned that adhere to the evaluation criteria for the sense of gain of market players, and practice “responsiveness to requests, no disturbances”. In some places, the time for obtaining a permit has been shortened from 20 working days to less than 3 days.

Recently, the new stores of a group of chain enterprises in Shanghai obtained food business licenses, and it took less than 3 days from application to receipt.

It is understood that Shanghai now has 178 chain catering companies and more than 20 supermarket chain convenience store companies. In the past, when each chain company opened a new store, it usually took 20 working days to obtain a food business license. The Shanghai Market Supervision Bureau has launched a dynamic management of the list of licensed facilities. The headquarters of chain food companies in Shanghai have passed the review of the market supervision department and entered the list of licensed sites. When applying for licenses, stores can enjoy simplified application materials, exemption from on-site inspections, and shortened approval time limits. Waiting for convenience.

“New tricks” from various places continue to optimize the business environment

This year, all localities continued to optimize the business start-up process and give full play to the functions of market supervision departments. Active services help create a good business environment and promote high-quality economic development.

Hunan: Zero-run approval of the whole process of online office “24 hours a day”

Not long ago, this company opened a brand-owned store in Hunan for the first time, and plans to complete the opening of five stores in Hunan Xiangjiang New District in the first quarter of this year, thanks to the development of the “first store economy” in Xiangjiang New District. Xiangjiang New District opens up a full-process “one-stop” “green channel” service for enterprises, and all matters related to the opening of “first stores” are given priority, and service guidance is strengthened.

In addition, Hunan has continuously improved its online service level, and the entire online process has further reduced the cost of starting a business.

Mianyang, Sichuan: Financial incentives for door-to-door services to promote “individuals to enterprises”

Just after the Spring Festival, the staff of the market supervision department in Mianyang, Sichuan, visited frequently and carried out door-to-door service activities for the first batch of more than 70 individual industrial and commercial households in the area.

This individual industrial and commercial household is a cultural media studio. In recent years, although the efficiency of the studio has improved, due to the registration as an individual industrial and commercial household, the loan and scale are limited, and the development of the studio has been slow. Through the explanation and guidance of the staff on site, Chen Lei, the person in charge, strengthened her determination to transform from an individual to an enterprise.

Promoting “individual-to-enterprise” is one of the important measures to cultivate and strengthen market players. Mianyang City also provides support for financing loans, strengthened factor guarantees, strengthened support for job stabilization, and a one-time financial reward of up to 50,000 yuan for the “individual-to-enterprise” group and other services to fully stimulate market vitality.

This year, Zhejiang will focus on innovation promotion, market development, and financing promotion to provide precise policy support for nearly 3 million small, medium and micro enterprises in the province. Shanxi has made overall plans to promote the multiplication of market entities and the construction of a business environment, and has introduced a series of policies to support the development of private enterprises. Focusing on creating an efficient and convenient government environment and a market environment that benefits enterprises, Jilin has introduced more than 30 policies and measures to empower the development of enterprises.

Why has optimizing the business environment become an important part of the “First Meeting of the New Year” in many provinces?

Special commentator Yang Yu: The business environment can only be better, not the best. On the occasion of the new year, some of the efforts launched by various regions to optimize the business environment are generally updated, upgraded, and optimized versions. They are based on the previous years of hard work and are moving towards a better future. Why do many places firmly grasp the optimization of the business environment during the Spring Festival? Because optimizing the business environment is related to the overall situation, it can also drive the overall situation. Efforts in optimizing the business environment reflect the pursuit of immediate results through some actions, and at the same time, more hard actions reflect long-term success, continuous efforts, and continuous efforts. This run, which took place in the Spring Festival, not only has the state of sprinting, but also has the endurance of long-distance running.

Stimulate the vitality of business entities and continue to exert force

Stimulate the vitality of business entities and continue to make efforts. As of the end of 2022, my country’s market entities will reach 169 million, and the number of enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households will historically rise to 50 million and 100 million, respectively. Individual industrial and commercial households account for two-thirds of the total market entities, and individual industrial and commercial households are an important part of market entities.

Recently, Guangdong issued several measures to cultivate and support individual industrial and commercial households, and put forward 31 specific measures from six aspects including taxation and financing to fully promote the high-quality development of individual industrial and commercial households.

Guangdong: Increased demand for high-skilled talent recruitment and training “multi-pronged approach”

In addition, regarding the difficulty of enterprise recruitment, Guangdong not only solves part of the spring recruitment by organizing special trains to return to work in advance, but also introduces new measures for this year’s recruitment.

In Dongguan, Guangdong, during the visit, the reporter found that in industrial parks with many factories, there are generally fewer people applying for general workers. Some enterprises said that the demand for recruiting general workers is less this year, and the demand for high-skilled talents continues to increase.

In the front line of the industry, the demand for highly skilled talents is even more obvious.

This mechanical manufacturing company in Dongguan has just completed digital transformation, and the welding process has become intelligent. The number of welders required has dropped significantly, but the demand for highly skilled personnel has increased accordingly.

The reporter learned that many companies are undergoing digital transformation, and the shortage of highly skilled talents is gradually emerging. In order to solve this problem, in addition to recruitment, some enterprises have also adopted the method of internal training and upgrading.

Not only that, Guangdong has also started to cultivate “senior technicians” from the source. Students in technical schools are often “booked” by employers in the summer before graduation, and enter enterprises in advance for counterpart training.

Matching, absorbing, transforming, cultivating… Guangdong explores and forges a high-level industrial workforce through various methods, solves employment problems, and takes a high-quality development path. At present, employees in Guangdong Province are returning to work in a smooth and orderly manner, and enterprises have started work one after another.

What kind of pain points and difficulties does the new policy try to solve?

To optimize the business environment, new measures have been continuously introduced in various places. On the 10th, Xinjiang issued “50 Measures to Optimize the Legalized Business Environment”. The courts, procuratorates, and public security organs will give full play to the guiding role of the rule of law and norms, and escort the high-quality economic and social development of Xinjiang.

The “Regulations on Optimizing the Business Environment of Hubei Province”, which will be implemented on March 1, clearly states that no unit or individual shall illegally set access restrictions or discriminatory conditions for foreign investment.

All regions are generally making further efforts to optimize the business environment. What strengths can be observed from these efforts? What kind of pain points and difficulties does the new policy try to solve?

Special commentator Yang Yu: It is often said today that we must create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, ruled by law, and internationalized. The rule of law is the best business environment, and the construction of the rule of law is the key to promoting the construction of the business environment; the improvement of the basic system of the market economy and the optimization of the business environment are also reflected in major, fundamental, and overall reforms and system construction, so that Market players feel stable, fair, transparent and predictable.

(Editor in charge: Zhang Ziyi)