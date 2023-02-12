11.02.2023

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers are entering the European market, while German public opinion is discussing how to reduce its economic dependence on China. Saarland Governor Relinger recently stated that BYD would not be prevented from being a potential acquirer of the Ford plant in the state.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Following media reports that the Chinese auto company BYD is interested in buying a plant of the US Ford Motor Company in Saarland, Germany, the governor of the state, Anke Rehlinger, said on Friday (February 10) , would not deter BYD from being a potential investor in the plant.

“To be honest, Ford is an American company and we don’t like the decisions they (Ford) made. (The country of the company) is not the only criterion,” Relinger told Reuters when asked about BYD as a potential buyer. Reuters.

The Wall Street Journal reported in late January that BYD was one of 15 investors interested in buying Ford’s plant in Saarlouis, that state. Earlier, Ford had announced that it would stop producing models made at the plant from 2025.

The state government of Saarland and Ford are discussing the search for a new investor, with an announcement expected by the end of the first quarter.

European manufacturers have lost market share in China, while Chinese electric car makers are making inroads in the European market. BYD has said it wants to have its own factories in Europe, but its executive vice president told Bloomberg this week that BYD would prefer to build its own factories rather than buy existing ones.

German public opinion is debating how to reduce economic dependence on China to prevent possible geopolitical tensions without alienating this important and fast-growing consumer market.

“From a human rights standpoint, there are situations in China that we don’t like, that’s obvious, and it’s important for us to reiterate that. But at the same time, we have had a positive experience with SVOLT.” Relinger “I don’t discriminate on the grounds of geography,” she said, referring to a factory in Saarland set up by Chinese power battery maker SVOLT.

(Reuters)

