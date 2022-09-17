Sino-Singapore Jingwei, September 16th (Yang Jingchuan) The National Day holiday is approaching. From tomorrow (17th), the train tickets for the National Day Golden Week will be officially on sale. Do you have any travel plans?

Tickets to the Northeast are in short supply

According to the arrangement of the State Council, the National Day holiday in 2022 will be from October 1 to 7. According to the 15-day pre-sale period for railway tickets, from September 17, passengers can purchase train tickets on the first day of the National Day Golden Week (October 1) through the 12306 website, APP, etc., and train tickets on October 6 and 7 It will go on sale on September 22 and 23, respectively.

Sino-Singapore Jingwei inquired about the 12306 website and found that two days before the National Day Golden Week, most of the tickets still have a surplus. Taking the departure from Beijing on September 29 as an example, as of 12:00 on September 15, most of the trains to Tianjin, Shanghai, Xi’an, Nanjing, etc. had more spare tickets, and the trains to the Northeast were slightly tight.

The remaining tickets of some trains from Beijing to Shijiazhuang on September 29.Image source: Railway 12306 website, the same below

Specifically, 82 of the 139 trains from Beijing to Shijiazhuang have more tickets; 56 of the 89 trains from Beijing to Zhengzhou can buy tickets immediately; among the 23 trains from Beijing to Harbin, there are 11 trains can be booked; there are 54 trains from Beijing to Shenyang, and 23 trains are available for purchase.

Sales times vary from station to station

It should be noted that the online ticket sales times for different railway stations are different. Passengers need to check the specific ticket purchase time according to the station where they purchased the ticket, and prepare in advance to avoid missing the ticket purchase time. Specifically, passengers can open the official website of 12306, click on “Starting Time” under the “Information Inquiry” column, and then select the starting date and starting station to inquire.

Take the start time of train tickets for Beijing and Shanghai as an example. According to the website of Railway 12306, Beijing West Railway Station will start selling at 8:00 a.m.; Beijing Railway Station and Beijing Chaoyang Railway Station will be on sale at 10:00 a.m.; Beijing North Railway Station will be on sale at 12:00; Beijing South Railway Station will be on sale at 12:30; The starting time of the station, Changping North Station and Qinghe Station is 16:00. The sales start time of each station in Shanghai is in the afternoon, including Shanghai Hongqiao Station from 13:30, Shanghai Station, Shanghai South Station and Shanghai West Station from 14:30.

In terms of refund fees, Railway 12306 stated that no refund fee will be charged for refunds 8 days or more before the departure time from the departure station on the ticket; if the refund time is within 7 days and more than 48 hours before the departure time on the ticket, 5% of the ticket will be deducted as a handling fee; The refund time is from 24 hours to 48 hours before the departure time as stated on the ticket, and 10% of the ticket price will be deducted as a handling fee; the refund time is within 24 hours before the departure time as stated on the ticket, and 20% of the ticket price will be deducted as a handling fee.

Plane or train?

In terms of travel mode, some people prefer to take bullet trains or high-speed trains, some prefer sleeper berths, and some people choose to travel by plane because of the shortage of tickets. So, what is the difference between the prices of ordinary trains, high-speed rail and plane travel before the festival?

Taking starting from Beijing as an example, Sino-Singapore Jingwei selected 12 cities including Harbin, Zhengzhou, Shanghai and Guangzhou as destinations, and compared the lowest price of the day on the railway 12306 website and third-party travel platforms. It was found that the fares of individual D-suffix trains were relatively lower.

For example, the ticket price for a second-class seat on the D735 train from Beijing to Qingdao is 161 yuan, which is only about one-tenth of the lowest ticket price from Beijing to Qingdao on the 30th; the ticket for a second-class seat on the D711 train from Beijing to Nanjing is only 197 yuan. , while the fare for trains with G prefixes from Beijing to Nanjing is more than 400 yuan. However, Sino-Singapore Jingwei noticed that within half an hour after the ticket for the train was released on the 29th, the railway 12306 website showed that only waiting for tickets could be purchased.

In terms of airfares, the lowest prices on most routes on September 29 were lower than on September 30. Among them, the lowest price of air tickets from Beijing to Harbin and Qingdao on the 29th was about 50% cheaper than that on the 30th, and the lowest price of air tickets from Beijing to Dalian, Kunming and Guangzhou on the 29th was also significantly lower than that on the 30th; but on the 29th and 30th The lowest airfares from Beijing to Nanjing, Wuhan and Changsha remained unchanged.

The price of air tickets from Beijing to Shanghai is relatively cheap. The lowest price of air tickets on the 29th and 30th is lower than the price of the G/D train from Beijing to Shanghai.

It is required to have nucleic acid within 48 hours by air and high-speed rail

However, whether they choose to travel by train or plane during this holiday, passengers need to take protective measures and prepare for a negative nucleic acid certificate within 48 hours.

On September 8, Wu Liangyou, deputy director of the National Health Commission’s Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, said that my country will implement “on-the-ground inspections” during and around the National Day holiday. A nucleic acid testing service is provided for inter-provincial migrants after arriving at the local area.

According to reports, in addition to the implementation of “on-the-ground inspection”, passengers need to hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours to travel by plane, high-speed rail, train, inter-provincial long-distance passenger bus, inter-provincial passenger ship and other means of transportation. When staying in hotels, hotels and entering tourist attractions and other crowded places, check the health code and the negative nucleic acid test certificate within 72 hours.

Wu Liangyou pointed out that the prevention and control measures before and after the National Day holiday will be implemented from September 10, 2022 to October 31, 2022. In the future, relevant measures will be further optimized and improved according to the epidemic situation and the needs of prevention and control work.

“The domestic epidemic situation is still spreading in many places and frequently in many places.” Wu Liangyou said that the holiday is approaching, and the mobility of people has increased. He advocates the masses to celebrate the National Day holiday locally, and minimize cross-city travel to avoid crowds. The risk of epidemic spread caused by scope flow. (Sino-Singapore Jingwei APP)

