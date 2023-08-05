Home » What was the conversation between the police and Imran Khan at the time of arrest?
What was the conversation between the police and Imran Khan at the time of arrest?



Saturday August 5, 2023, 7:23 PM

Islamabad: The inside story of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s conversation with the police at the time of his arrest has come out. According to sources, Imran Khan had started having lunch when the police entered to arrest him. Chairman PTI was surprised to see the police.

The police told Imran Khan that his arrest was ordered on the orders of the court. Imran Khan said that I knew something like this would happen. The police officials said that they will treat you to lunch later, at which time the arrest is necessary.

The police stopped Imran Khan’s guards in the premises of the house. According to the sources, once again Chairman PTI had a conversation with the police at a secret location, Imran Khan said that you did not let me have lunch, I am hungry. I had just started eating when I was arrested.

Imran Khan insisted to the police that I should have lunch. To which the police officials replied that at this time you must be transferred to Islamabad on the order of the court, the meal will be seen later.

Chairman PTI arrested

