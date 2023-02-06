Today (February 5th), the fifteenth day of the first lunar month in the imperial calendar is the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival. There are three “tigers” in office. Jiao Xiaoping, deputy commander of the Xinjiang Construction Corps, and Hao Hongjun, among them, were investigated by the International Investigative Organization for participating in the persecution of Falun Gong.

At noon on February 5 (the 15th day of the first month in the imperial calendar), the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China successively released the news that three central management officials had been dismissed, including Hao Hongjun, chairman and secretary of the party group of the CPPCC in Dalian, Liaoning Province, a member of the party group of the CPPCC in Hunan Province, and a member of the CPPCC. Yi Pengfei, former vice chairman, and Jiao Xiaoping, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and deputy commander of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

The 60-year-old Hao Hongjun served as deputy mayor of Yingkou City, director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, member of the Standing Committee of the Fushun Municipal Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, member of the Standing Committee of the Dalian Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, deputy secretary of the Discipline Inspection Commission of Liaoning Province, and deputy director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee. Monthly chairman of the Dalian CPPCC.

When Hao Hongjun was the director of the Yingkou Public Security Bureau, he was responsible for the persecution of Falun Gong there, and was investigated by the International Organization for Investigating and Persecuting Falun Gong.

The 60-year-old Yi Pengfei served as deputy director of the Hunan Provincial Development and Reform Commission of the Communist Party of China, mayor of Huaihua City, Loudi City, and secretary of the Chenzhou Municipal Party Committee. The secretary of the Chenzhou Municipal Party Committee will step down until March 2021.

The 56-year-old Jiao Xiaoping has worked in the Ministry of Finance of the Communist Party of China for many years. In June 2022, he served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps of the Communist Party of China, deputy commander of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and deputy general manager of China New Construction Group Corporation.

This is another anti-corruption agency of the Communist Party of China after the investigation on January 6 of Ji Binchang, the former chairman of the CPPCC Qingdao Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, He Zehua, the former member of the party group and deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration of the Communist Party of China, and Wang Xuefeng, the former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Hebei Provincial People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China. An intensive official announcement of “fighting tigers”. So far, in 2023, six central management officials have been reviewed and investigated.

The three “tigers” all fell from office

According to the Southern Metropolis Daily’s current affairs media “Current Bureau”, the three “tigers” who fell on February 5 were all deputy provincial officials and were close to retirement age. Among them, Hao Hongjun was born in December 1962, and Yi Pengfei was born in 1962. In May 1966, both of them were 60 years old; Jiao Xiaoping was born in July 1966, 56 years old.

The three “tigers” were all investigated in office, and they all showed up a week after the Chinese New Year. According to media reports, on January 28 (Saturday), the first working day after the new year, Hao Hongjun appeared at the commencement ceremony of Dalian’s key projects in the first quarter; on February 3, the 13th Hunan Provincial CPPCC held its second chairman’s meeting At the meeting, Yi Pengfei attended the meeting; on February 1, at the administrative executive meeting of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, Jiao Xiaoping attended the meeting.

According to public information, Hao Hongjun has worked in Liaoning for a long time and has served in the discipline inspection system for many years. He used to be a member of the Standing Committee of the Fushun Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Municipal Disciplinary Committee. . From December 2019, Hao Hongjun served as the deputy secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and deputy director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee. In January 2022, he was elected as the chairman of the Dalian CPPCC, ranking among the vice-provincial. Now that the CPPCC has just been in office for one year, it has been dropped from office.

Hao Hongjun is the “leading tiger” in Liaoning this year, and he is also another “insider ghost” who has been investigated across the country this year. Wang Xuefeng, the former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Hebei Provincial People’s Congress, who was retired on January 6, has worked in the Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection for 9 years. Director and so on.

According to reports, since last year, many political and legal officials in Dalian have been dismissed, including Xu Congqi, a retired official who was the deputy secretary of the Dalian Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and director of the Municipal Supervision Bureau, and Xiao Peng, a retired official who was the deputy party secretary and deputy chief prosecutor of the Dalian Procuratorate. , Yang Yaowei, the former deputy mayor of the Dalian Municipal Government and the former director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, and Wang Wei, a member of the Party Committee of the Dalian Public Security Bureau of the Communist Party of China who was investigated in office, and the deputy director (deputy director level) in charge of daily work, etc. Among them, Xu Congqi, who was nearly 70 years old, was investigated after 8 years of retirement.

Yi Pengfei is Hunan’s first “tiger” this year, and also the first provincial and ministerial-level official in Hunan to be investigated since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Yi Pengfei once worked in three prefecture-level cities in Hunan, and many of his colleagues have been investigated. Since last year, Li Hao, the then deputy mayor of Chenzhou City, voluntarily surrendered, Guo Xin, deputy secretary-general of the Chenzhou Municipal Party Committee, and Jiang Limin, deputy secretary-general of the Chenzhou Municipal Government, have been investigated one after another.

According to public information, Yi Pengfei was born in May 1962 in Yiyang, Hunan. In the early years, he successively served in the Hunan Provincial Planning Commission and the Provincial Development and Reform Commission for 25 years, and became the deputy director of the Provincial Development and Reform Commission. After 2008, he was transferred to other localities, and successively served as the deputy secretary and mayor of Huaihua Municipal Committee, and the deputy secretary and mayor of Loudi Municipal Committee. In March 2015, he served as the secretary of the Chenzhou Municipal Party Committee. In January 2018, he was elected as the vice chairman of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

It is worth noting that during the three years (2012.01-2015.03) when Yi Pengfei served as deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor of Loudi, the secretary of the municipal party committee who worked with him was Gong Wusheng. In March 2015, Yi Pengfei was transferred from Loudi, and Li Jianguo took over as mayor. After Gong Wusheng was transferred from Loudi, Li Jianguo took over as secretary of the Municipal Party Committee. Gong Wusheng and Li Jianguo are well-known corrupt officials in Loudi.

An official who was transferred to Xinjiang for more than half a year

Jiao Xiaoping is another provincial and ministerial-level official of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps who was investigated after Yang Fulin, the former deputy commander of the Corps.

According to the public resume, Jiao Xiaoping was born in July 1966. He has worked in the financial system for many years. Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Fund Management Center (Public-Private Cooperation Center of the Ministry of Finance).

In June 2022, Jiao Xiaoping was transferred to Xinjiang and served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps of the Communist Party of China, deputy commander of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and deputy general manager of China New Construction Group Corporation. After just over half a year in his new post, Jiao Xiaoping was resigned.

On July 29, 2021, Yang Fulin, the retired former deputy commander of the Corps, was investigated. Yang Fulin has worked in the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps for a long time. He once served as the division commander of the 14th Agricultural Division, the secretary of the Tumusuk City Party Committee of the Third Agricultural Division, a member of the Standing Committee of the Corps’ Party Committee, secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, and deputy commander of the Corps.

The Xinjiang Corps of the Communist Party of China was established in 1954. It is the last existing production and construction corps of the Communist Party of China. The U.S. State Department has stated that the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is a “paramilitary organization” under the CCP.

Yang Fulin once followed Jiang Zemin’s group to participate in the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners, and was tracked down by the International Organization for Investigating the Persecution of Falun Gong Overseas.

Overseas Minghui Net once reported that during Yang Fulin’s tenure as Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Xinjiang Corps Party Committee from July 2013 to April 2017, Falun Gong practitioners such as Zhao Shuyuan, Bai Yun, Bai Wanzhen, and Kong Qiuge were persecuted to death; 44 Falun Gong practitioners were illegally sentenced; Falun Gong practitioners were kidnapped, harassed, and forcibly sent to brainwashing classes.

