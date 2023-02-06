Home Technology The fabulous song that David Guetta made with AI and which you will sadly never hear
The fabulous song that David Guetta made with AI and which you will sadly never hear

Thanks to artificial intelligence, David Guetta has produced a song using verses that Eminem never wrote and, above all, never sang. The DJ told how he did it: “I discovered these sites on artificial intelligence – said Guetta -. Basically you can write verses in the style of any artist you like. And so I typed: write a verse in the style of Eminem on the Future Rave. And then I went to another AI site that can replicate the vocals. I put the lyrics there and when I played the song people went crazy.” Guetta then added that he ‘obviously’ will never release ‘Future Rave’. But in the meantime the DJ plays it during his concerts, as demonstrated by the initial part of the video on this page.

The new models of generative artificial intelligence – such as Open AI’s ChatGpt – are capable of producing extremely creative texts such as poems, stories, screenplays and, indeed, the verses of unpublished songs. Upon request, these AIs can also write in the style of a famous writer, poet, journalist, or musician. Furthermore, artificial intelligence is now being used with good results to clone the voices of politicians and celebrities. In short, what Guetta did is now (almost) on the agenda.

