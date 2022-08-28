Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 28th On August 28, the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference opened in Tianjin. Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and head of the Central Propaganda Department, attended and delivered a speech by video, emphasizing the need to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the construction of network civilization, and focus on the main line of propaganda and implementation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Sing the triumphant song of forging ahead in the era, vigorously promote the new trend of upward and good, and gather the majestic force of hundreds of millions of netizens who work hard, move forward bravely, and struggle in unity.

Huang Kunming pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has made a series of major deployments to strengthen the construction of network civilization. We must always hold high the ideological banner, strengthen the correct political direction, focus on cultivating the soul of culture, expand the road of practice, improve governance strategies, cultivate and practice the core socialist values, strengthen the shaping and practice of the concept of netizens’ civilized literacy, and promote the Internet Comprehensive governance and the construction of network civilization are closely integrated, so that advanced culture and the spirit of the times can fill the network space. It is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership, improve the working mechanism, and bring together the strength of all walks of life to build a good pattern of network civilization where everyone participates and everyone benefits.

Li Hongzhong, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

This two-day conference, with the theme of “Promoting the New Trend of the Times and Building a Network Civilization”, was co-hosted by the Central Network Information Office, the Central Civilization Office, the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Tianjin Municipal People’s Government. Responsible comrades of relevant departments, representatives of Internet companies and network social organizations, experts and scholars and representatives of netizens participated.

