Sun Chunlan, Vice Premier of the State Council, investigated and guided the epidemic prevention and control work in Chongqing from November 22 to 23. Xi public rental housing centralized isolation point, Yinglong shelter hospital, Changan Automobile vehicle distribution center, Sanxia Plaza, etc., to understand the city’s nucleic acid testing, sun-seeking transshipment, expansion of isolated housing sources, construction of shelter hospitals, and ensuring traffic and smoothness, etc. In order to study and promote the key and difficult tasks of winning the war of annihilation of the epidemic. She emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, adhere to the general policy of “dynamic clearing” and unswervingly advance the prevention and control work in a tough working state, so as to achieve “four responses and four efforts” , Every day is cleared and every day is closed, and prevention and control measures adapted to the current changes in the epidemic situation are adopted, and efforts are made to achieve social zero in the shortest possible time.

Chen Min’er, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, participated in relevant activities respectively.

Efficient and accurate nucleic acid testing is the key and support for winning this war of annihilation. In the nucleic acid testing group of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, Sun Chunlan listened to the introduction of the city’s nucleic acid testing organization implementation and capacity building, and asked in detail about key measures such as testing speed and link connection. She emphasized that the organization of nucleic acid testing should be optimized, all inspections should be done, no one will be left behind, and the bottom line of the epidemic should be quickly found out through testing. It is necessary to pay attention to the simplification of links, ease of operation, make full use of testing capabilities, strengthen the professional training of sampling personnel, promote the orderly connection of all links of collection, delivery, inspection, report and transfer, produce accurate results as soon as possible, and promptly surround and fish positive infected persons. Dry screening, transfer to the shelter hospital, and transfer the close contacts to the isolation place to eliminate the hidden danger of diffusion. Finding the sun and chasing the sun is an important part of epidemic prevention and control. Sun Chunlan came to the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters for the coordination and dispatching of the sun-chasing class, listened to the introduction of the work of chasing the sun for the epidemic, had in-depth exchanges with the staff of the special class, and sorted out relevant key and difficult issues. She pointed out that to stop the spread of the virus, one must run faster than the virus. It is necessary to further strengthen the “three public (industrial) coordination”, speed up the speed of chasing the sun, and lock the risk personnel in the shortest time. Adhere to turn as much as possible and turn early, arrange transfers reasonably, prevent fatigue driving and secondary accidents, and ensure the smooth work of chasing the sun. At the centralized isolation point of Shuangxi public rental housing, Sun Chunlan inspected the reconstruction of the centralized isolation point that will be put into use. She emphasized that it is necessary to strictly control the closed-loop management of isolation points, strictly prevent cross-infection, improve supporting measures for life services, and improve the efficiency of turnover and use of isolation rooms. In the Yinglong Fangcang Hospital, Sun Chunlan requested to speed up the progress of the reconstruction and to admit and treat positive infections as soon as possible. Set up a temporary party branch in the hospital, set up a volunteer team, and do a good job in management and service work. At the Changan Automobile Vehicle Distribution Center, Sun Chunlan listened to the introduction of the work of ensuring smooth traffic and logistics distribution during the epidemic, emphasizing the need to ensure smooth traffic and the normal operation of the city’s core functions, and implement detailed closed-loop management requirements and various prevention and control measures , and implement the requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development”.