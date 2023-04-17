When the term for the payment of Property Tax expires in Cali

The Administrative Department of Finance of Cali announced the extension of the term for the payment of Property Tax Valid for 2023 with a 15% discount, for taxpayers in the rural area and urban expansion of the district, taking into account the delay in the delivery of the billing generated by the analysis of the property inventory of real estate located in said sectors, within the framework of the census carried out in the last quarter of the year 2022.

As reported by the deputy director of Taxes and Income, Diego Fernando López Cardona, the term to comply with this obligation by agreeing to prompt payment relief, remains until April 30 for those who have already been able to access their collection document.

“We have implemented process automation systems to make payment more agile and efficient, online through the website: www.cali.gov.co or by the Cali Taxes App; in person at authorized banking entities and at GANE or Effecty correspondents. We invite taxpayers in the urban area so they don’t miss out on the 15 percent discount opportunity,” the official said.

Likewise, he indicated that this organization continues to strengthen the strategy ‘Hacienda closer to you’which as of this week concentrates all its services in the communes of the city.

“From April 10 to 14 we will be in commune 5 with the mobile day at the La Estación shopping center, the mobile unit in Plaza Colon and Torres de Comfandi, in addition to the visit of our advisors providing advice and information on Predial tax discounts and Industry and Commerce Tax”, said López Cardona.

Finally, the Administrative Department of the Treasury of Cali reiterates its commitment to transparency, efficiency and quality in the administration of public resources and makes its services available to all citizens to resolve any concerns related to their tax obligations.

Do not hesitate to come and get all the information and advice necessary to comply with Cali!

