Home News Where St. Patrick’s Day 2023 will be celebrated in Bremen
News

Where St. Patrick’s Day 2023 will be celebrated in Bremen

by admin
Where St. Patrick’s Day 2023 will be celebrated in Bremen

March 17th is one of Ireland’s major public holidays. On what is known as St. Patrick’s Day, people traditionally wear green clothing with three-leaf clovers clinging to it – the island nation’s national symbol. In addition, cars, houses and entire streets shine in the colors of the national flag. According to tradition, the day goes back to Saint Patrick, who is said to have brought the Christian faith to the island.

This occasion has long been used by people outside of Ireland to make March 17th a party day – also in Germany, of course also in Bremen. We give an overview of where St. Patrick’s Day 2023 can be celebrated in the Hanseatic city:

Paddy’s Pit at the main train station

The Irish Pub Paddy’s Pit is located directly at Bremen’s main train station. A staircase leads to the pub in the basement. From 5 p.m. you can drink and celebrate there.

Hegarty’s in the Quarter

Another Irish pub that traditionally celebrates St. Patrick’s Day is Hegarty’s, in the middle of Bremen’s district. Hegarty’s is known for the live music that is regularly played there. The Bremer Bar opens its doors from 5 p.m.

Little Mary’s Irish Pub im Schnoor

The Little Mary’s Irish Pub in Schnoor (Stavendamm 17), on the other hand, opens an hour earlier. From 4 p.m., visitors can expect a decorative atmosphere.

The English Club in the station district

The English Club at Burgermeister-Smidt-Strasse 3-5 is a contact point for everyone who wants to get to know new people in a relaxed atmosphere and communicate in English. St. Patrick’s Day will include a quiz and traditional Irish music. It starts at 8 p.m.

See also  Rendi-Wagner "hurts" result, SPÖ Upper Austria does not rule out personnel discussion

Pusta-Stube im Blockland

The Josie White Revival Band will present Irish and Anglo-American music from 7 p.m. in the Pusta-Stube, Oberblockland 5. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 0421/274332. The Pusta-Stube team asks you to use the public parking spaces and not to park on the dike.

Union brewery in Walle

The Union-Brauerei Bremen, Theodorstraße 13, is also organizing a festive event. From 6 p.m. there will be live music by Tammie Norrie in the brewery. Admission is free, but according to the owner, reservations are no longer possible. “We are fully booked,” says the website.

Secure now: We give you 1 month WK+ for free!

You may also like

Arca Gold Bugs Index: That looks better again!

The granting of credits continues to grow, but...

Debate for District Infrastructure manager in the Council...

China intends to standardize family childcare services and...

Duke Energy Begins Construction on Two New Solar...

The deputy candidate assures that change will only...

Two women irregularly accessed pensions in the Huila...

FC Wels in the fight against relegation and...

TINY SENTENCE FOR MAN WHO KILLED HIS EX...

Costa Rica, the first country in Latin America...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy