March 17th is one of Ireland’s major public holidays. On what is known as St. Patrick’s Day, people traditionally wear green clothing with three-leaf clovers clinging to it – the island nation’s national symbol. In addition, cars, houses and entire streets shine in the colors of the national flag. According to tradition, the day goes back to Saint Patrick, who is said to have brought the Christian faith to the island.

This occasion has long been used by people outside of Ireland to make March 17th a party day – also in Germany, of course also in Bremen. We give an overview of where St. Patrick’s Day 2023 can be celebrated in the Hanseatic city:

Paddy’s Pit at the main train station

The Irish Pub Paddy’s Pit is located directly at Bremen’s main train station. A staircase leads to the pub in the basement. From 5 p.m. you can drink and celebrate there.

Hegarty’s in the Quarter

Another Irish pub that traditionally celebrates St. Patrick’s Day is Hegarty’s, in the middle of Bremen’s district. Hegarty’s is known for the live music that is regularly played there. The Bremer Bar opens its doors from 5 p.m.

Little Mary’s Irish Pub im Schnoor

The Little Mary’s Irish Pub in Schnoor (Stavendamm 17), on the other hand, opens an hour earlier. From 4 p.m., visitors can expect a decorative atmosphere.

The English Club in the station district

The English Club at Burgermeister-Smidt-Strasse 3-5 is a contact point for everyone who wants to get to know new people in a relaxed atmosphere and communicate in English. St. Patrick’s Day will include a quiz and traditional Irish music. It starts at 8 p.m.

Pusta-Stube im Blockland

The Josie White Revival Band will present Irish and Anglo-American music from 7 p.m. in the Pusta-Stube, Oberblockland 5. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 0421/274332. The Pusta-Stube team asks you to use the public parking spaces and not to park on the dike.

Union brewery in Walle

The Union-Brauerei Bremen, Theodorstraße 13, is also organizing a festive event. From 6 p.m. there will be live music by Tammie Norrie in the brewery. Admission is free, but according to the owner, reservations are no longer possible. “We are fully booked,” says the website.

