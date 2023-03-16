He allegedly tried to sexually take advantage of a 26-year-old patient of his. And this would have occurred inside a gym in Venticano, where they also came…

He allegedly tried to sexually take advantage of a 26-year-old patient of his. And this would have occurred inside a gym Venticano, where specific therapies related to certain pathologies were also practiced. According to the indictment, to become the protagonist of the execrable act would be a 67-year-old from Venticano, a former physical education teacher and expert in kinesiology.

GP, these are his initials, was arrested by the agents of the Flying Squad of the Benevento Police Headquarters the day before yesterday. He is now under house arrest. He has to answer for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated bodily harm. The police officers notified him of an order for the application of the precautionary measure issued by the judge for preliminary investigations of the Court of Benevento at the request of the local Public Prosecutor’s Office. According to the prosecution, the 67-year-old is considered a serious suspect for the serious crimes, “committed with the aggravating circumstance of having taken advantage of the circumstances of time, place and person such as to hinder public and private defence”.

The investigations start from the victim’s complaint. It is a 26-year-old from Benevento that she would have undergone therapy at the center where the 67-year-old former physical education teacher worked. The facts would have occurred in the month of last August. An episode in particular would have determined the girl’s reaction. In particular, in the accusatory reconstruction accepted by the judge, the serious indications pertain – explains the Prosecutor of the Republic of Benevento, directed by the chief prosecutor Aldo Policastro – “to conducts put in place in August 2022 by the suspect, in his capacity as kinesiologist instructor, consisted in forcing, citing as a reason the fact that he was carrying out an energy therapy, useful for dealing with the problems encountered and reported to him by the offended party, the latter to undergo sexual acts, such as to also cause an ecchymosis on the inside of the thighs”. The girl also went to the San Pio hospital in Benevento to be treated and reported three days after the alleged episode of violence she reported.

The man would have tried but it is still to be proved to touch her private parts. Immediately after the complaint, therefore, the agents of the Flying Squad of the Samnite Police Headquarters set to work to seek evidence of the story provided by the alleged victim.

The findings collected during the investigation allowed the prosecutor, Maria Dolores Del Gaudio, to submit a request for the precautionary measure against the 67-year-old from Venticano. She requested that she be met by the judge for the preliminary investigations, Pietro Vinetti. The same agents of the Flying Squad carried out the measure. The former physical education teacher, who is defended by the lawyer Alberto Mignone, forcefully rejects any accusation.

He is ready to prove his total innocence and explain his position. With the support of his lawyer, he will have the opportunity to tell his version of the facts during the guarantee interrogation, which has been set for next Monday. In that venue, the 67-year-old will be able to express his respect for the heavy objections that are addressed to him. The story of the young woman would be detailed and the investigators would have found various findings, so as to allow the construction of the circumstantial framework with the consequent issue of the precautionary custody measure of house arrest. But the accused is sure that he can reject each charge point by point, specifically illustrating what happened.

