11
- WHO asks China to release data on raccoon dogs of origin of Covid-19 Wall Street Journal
- New data on origins of coronavirus point to raccoon dogs in Chinese animal markets Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- [New Coronary Pneumonia]WHO said China should have shared the genetic data of the virus in the South China Seafood Market | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Genetic data collected from Wuhan South China market links COVID-19 to raccoon dogs Lianhe Zaobao
- New evidence finds that the origin of the new crown disease may be related to civet cats in the South China Seafood Market 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
- View full coverage on Google News
See also [China Watch]Hu Jintao's departure and the revision of the party constitution | The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China | Xi Jinping