Who is Omar Camacho, the new Minister of Mines after the departure of Irene Vélez?

In addition, according to information published by the Visible Congress of the University of Los Andes, he would have been a candidate for the Chamber with the endorsement of the Common FARC Alternative Revolutionary Force in the 2018 legislative elections. Likewise, he would have served as a spokesman for the Bogotá Patriotic March and the United Committee We Revoke Peñalosa. He would also have been former Secretary General of the Federation of University Students of Colombia FEU.

The heartfelt message with which Petro accepted the resignation of Irene Vélez

Finally, as had been speculated in recent days, the Minister of Mines Irene Vélez submitted her resignation to the national government in the midst of the investigation being carried out against her by the Attorney General’s Office for alleged abuses of authority and influence peddling. President Petro, through a message on Twitter, fired one of his main officials.

“Irene leaves without losing a peso, with important progress in the regulatory tasks for the energy transition and with the preparation of the new mining code. During his administration, the energy communities began to become a reality. His voluntary withdrawal is due to events prior to my government. Good luck and thank you very much,” said the head of state, raising doubts regarding other “previous” reasons that would have led to the departure of the controversial official.

