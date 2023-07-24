Empoli: official Caprile on loan from Napoli – Calcio

Empoli has formalized the arrival of goalkeeper Elia Caprile from Napoli on a loan deal. The goalkeeper, owned by Bari, was sold by the Apulian team to the Neapolitans and then transferred by De Laurentiis’ club on loan to the Tuscan club.





Caprile is joining his new companions, in retreat in Austria. He could already make his debut in the two international friendlies planned these days during his stay in Tyrol. Caprile, on paper, is the replacement for Guglielmo Vicario, who moved to Tottenham a few weeks ago, it will be the pitch that will tell if he will be the starter or the other Perisan goalkeeper.

