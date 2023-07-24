Home » Empoli: official Caprile on loan from Napoli – Calcio
Sports

Empoli: official Caprile on loan from Napoli – Calcio

by admin
Empoli: official Caprile on loan from Napoli – Calcio

Empoli has formalized the arrival of goalkeeper Elia Caprile from Napoli on a loan deal. The goalkeeper, owned by Bari, was sold by the Apulian team to the Neapolitans and then transferred by De Laurentiis’ club on loan to the Tuscan club.


Caprile is joining his new companions, in retreat in Austria. He could already make his debut in the two international friendlies planned these days during his stay in Tyrol. Caprile, on paper, is the replacement for Guglielmo Vicario, who moved to Tottenham a few weeks ago, it will be the pitch that will tell if he will be the starter or the other Perisan goalkeeper.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Roma decides Schlager against Juventus for themselves

You may also like

Austrian footballer Sabitzer transferred from Bayern to Dortmund

The Dominance of the United States National Women’s...

the rankings for readmissions and repechage – breaking...

Liane Lippert winner in the sprint ahead of...

Bills RB Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season...

Liverpool and Chelsea Compete for Lavia’s Signature: Romano...

The best basketball player in the world will...

McLaren’s ‘miraculous’ recovery

Tour de France Femmes: Schweinberger sprints to top...

Mathieu Valbuena will sign well for Apollon Limassol

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy