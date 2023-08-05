Who is Robert Mejía, new Atlético Nacional player?

Winning over the fans? Amaral’s gesture celebrated by those of Nacional

A 4-2 that leaves very good impressions for what will be the second leg of the Libertadores Cup against Racing, was the one who National Athletic showed last Thursday at the Atanasio Girardot. Despite having Diego Arias on the line, William Amaral He was also in the stands and left a gesture that was quite special for the fans.

A double from Cantera, a goal from Zapata and another from Duque were the scorers for the purslane team, which led the night towards a special celebration in which thousands of fans were in the Atanasio stands, including coach Amaral, who is still in process to be able to lead, according to Nacional, on the bench for Libertadores.

In addition to showing a rather colorful game, National Athletic he delighted the fans with his four goals, against a Racing team that tried, but was not very incisive in the area of ​​the purslane box, having a couple of chances that complicated the goal of ‘Chipi Chipi’ Castillo.

In a very emotional night, what was done by the green coach, William Amaral, who arrived as interim after the departure of Paulo Autuori, but who was made official as DT owned by the first team, which for now since he arrived, was also remembered. has only lost one match against millionaires.

Amaral’s gesture that moved the fans of Atlético Nacional

In the midst of the commitment to Libertadores Cupthe Nacional coach decided to make a harangue to raise the stadium and support the green paisa players, who had an outstanding performance against Racing, in the first match of the round of 16 of the continental contest.