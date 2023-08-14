Home » Why did Bolívar Armijos become a trend in X?
News

Why did Bolívar Armijos become a trend in X?

by admin
Why did Bolívar Armijos become a trend in X?

The name of Bolívar Armijos became a trend in X during the first minutes of the presidential debate 2023.

The candidate for the presidency for Amigo at the beginning of this one was a little out of focus during his interventions.

On several occasions he asked me to repeat the question when what he had to do was reply to the candidate who was intervening.

Other times Armijos was left blank without hitting the answers.

This did not go unnoticed by the users of the social network who even made memes of the applicant.

Here is a compilation of various memes shared by X users.

The debate

This Sunday, seven candidates for president participated in the presidential debate organized by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The applicants discussed five thematic axes and were moderated by journalists Andrés Jungbluth and Gisella Bayona.

See also  Colombian exports fell 4.7% in the first quarter

You may also like

In isolated incidents, two men were murdered in...

Summer: red dot for Autostrade AA with heavy...

Association of Entrepreneurs of Puyango – breaking latest...

Camouflaged marijuana that left Cali was found by...

New logo for TerraViva contest platform – graphic...

Félix Tshisekedi in Brazil for a summit on...

Russian-Made Fighter Jet Crashes at Air Show in...

Investments to try to improve safety

Coppa Italia: Monza loses at home 2-1, Reggiana...

Kinshasa hosts this Monday the Round Table on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy