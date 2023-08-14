Home » In isolated incidents, two men were murdered in Aguachica
News

In isolated incidents, two men were murdered in Aguachica

by admin
In isolated incidents, two men were murdered in Aguachica

Two new acts of blood bathed the weekend in Aguachica, Cesar
The first was the discovery of the lifeless body of Fabián Andrés Mota Zambrano, 22, in the Brisas Bajas neighborhood of Aguachica, Cesar.

According to first versions, the body had two gunshot wounds and there were signs of torture. In addition, according to witnesses, strong odors emanated from the crime scene.

The authorities carried out the inspection of the corpse, transferring it to the Legal Medicine morgue, to initiate the pertinent investigations and investigations.

The second event occurred at night in the sector known as the El Relinche manger, on route 40, near La Brasa.

Marlon Caviedes, murdered this Saturday in Aguachica, Cesar. Photo: Courtesy

The murdered young man was identified as Marlon Caviedes, in circumstances yet to be clarified. Caviedes was a renowned rancher from this region. Until the closing of this edition, the causes of this fact were unknown.

See also  Jealous of dad - Claudio Rossi Marcelli

You may also like

Summer: red dot for Autostrade AA with heavy...

Association of Entrepreneurs of Puyango – breaking latest...

Camouflaged marijuana that left Cali was found by...

New logo for TerraViva contest platform – graphic...

Félix Tshisekedi in Brazil for a summit on...

Russian-Made Fighter Jet Crashes at Air Show in...

Investments to try to improve safety

Coppa Italia: Monza loses at home 2-1, Reggiana...

Kinshasa hosts this Monday the Round Table on...

Three homicides occurred in southern Huila

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy