In isolated incidents, two men were murdered in Aguachica

Two new acts of blood bathed the weekend in Aguachica, Cesar

The first was the discovery of the lifeless body of Fabián Andrés Mota Zambrano, 22, in the Brisas Bajas neighborhood of Aguachica, Cesar.

According to first versions, the body had two gunshot wounds and there were signs of torture. In addition, according to witnesses, strong odors emanated from the crime scene.

The authorities carried out the inspection of the corpse, transferring it to the Legal Medicine morgue, to initiate the pertinent investigations and investigations.

The second event occurred at night in the sector known as the El Relinche manger, on route 40, near La Brasa.

Marlon Caviedes, murdered this Saturday in Aguachica, Cesar. Photo: Courtesy

The murdered young man was identified as Marlon Caviedes, in circumstances yet to be clarified. Caviedes was a renowned rancher from this region. Until the closing of this edition, the causes of this fact were unknown.

