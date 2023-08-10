Home » Wild mushrooms still radioactive 37 years after Chernobyl
News

Wild mushrooms still radioactive 37 years after Chernobyl

by admin
Wild mushrooms still radioactive 37 years after Chernobyl

Salzgitter, Berlin (epd). Edible mushrooms growing wild in southern Germany can still be contaminated with radioactive cesium 37 years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. The Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS) announced on Thursday that the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS) responded to an epd request. These regions of Germany were particularly affected by the radioactive fallout from the reactor accident in 1986. A small proportion of the radiation comes from the above-ground nuclear weapons tests of the 1950s and 1960s.

Values ​​of more than 1,000 becquerels per kilogram have been found in stubble mushrooms, various types of snails, yellow-stemmed trumpet chanterelles, common red-footed boletus, chestnut boletus or goat’s lips, said BfS spokeswoman Anja Lutz. According to their statements, only very slightly contaminated were, among other things, bleeding wood mushroom, blood-red felt boletus, brown giant vaginal stripe, brown-red leather russula, brown-scaled giant mushroom, wrinkled inkling, hare boletus and honey-yellow honey fungus.

The unit becquerel indicates the number of radioactive decays in one second. There is a limit of 600 becquerels for wild mushrooms in the trade.

“If wild-growing edible mushrooms are consumed in normal quantities, the additional radiation exposure is comparatively low,” said Lutz. If you want to reduce your personal exposure, however, you should refrain from excessive consumption of mushrooms you have collected yourself in the more heavily contaminated areas of Germany.

The consumption of 200 grams of mushrooms with 2,000 becquerels of cesium-137 per kilogram results in an exposure of 0.005 millisievert, explained the BfS spokeswoman: “This is significantly less than the radiation exposure on a flight from Frankfurt to Gran Canaria.” However, adults who eat such a mushroom meal every week would have an additional radiation dose, as with around twenty flights from Frankfurt to Gran Canaria.

You may also like

The Preparatory Office of the Semiconductor Engineering Department...

At the UTP, the first Festival of Science,...

EQS-Adhoc: 7x7invest AG: Creditors’ meeting decides to extend...

The occupation forces a Palestinian family to demolish...

Maintenance of planters continues on the main avenues...

Why turtles are big or small

Chengdu Universiade Concludes with Youth, Unity, and Friendship

Da-ye Kim, in the testimony of her husband...

Presidential candidate shot dead in Ecuador

ROUNDUP: Despite slumps, Hapag-Lloyd records second-best result

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy