Will Leclerc sign with Ferrari? two teams have already tried it

The question pilot renewal in home Ferrari is among the many Achilles heels of a season full of questions. The President himself Elkanna Sky Sport F1he reported that the reappointment of Sainz and Leclerc were not a priority at the moment.

Yet it is said (the masthead Sports) that the Monegasque driver, in particular, will be linked to the famous Italian manufacturer for the next five years with a mega contract. An interesting detail, however, concerns the fact that Leclerc also talked to Mercedes, Red Bull, Alpine e Aston Martin before committing to his current “employers”.

The contract a 2+3 formula would follow regarding the sports seasons. The first two-year period, 2025-2026, does not include exit clauses. As for the salary, the total agreement is around 185 million euros overall. The remuneration could be so ‘unbalanced’ as to envisage the payment of a mind-boggling amount in 2029, 50 million euros.

Leclerc would have the longest contract in the entire grid F1 if the deal goes through.

However, this news comes from the same source that reported details of a new contract for Lewis Hamilton earlier this season which Mercedes then quickly denied.

Leclerc is, of course, regularly mentioned as one of the drivers who could replace Hamilton, whose current contract expires at the end of this year, at the German team.

There are many, therefore, the rumors that roam in this summer break from Formula 1with a Leclerc who, beyond the team, we know for sure that he will want to keep his greatest dream: to become world champion.

