Home News With a firearm they take the life of a man in Brisas de la Popa
News

With a firearm they take the life of a man in Brisas de la Popa

by admin

At approximately 3:30 in the afternoon this Tuesday, a man was killed with a firearm in the Brisas de la Popa invasion of Valledupar. The victim was shot at by unknown subjects who approached him when he was walking on a public road.

Upon hearing the shots, the residents of this sector did not take long to leave their houses, but they all denied knowing the deceased. However, it was known that he resided in this invasion.

The identity of this person has not been released by the authorities.

Meanwhile, officials of the National Police carried out the technical inspection of the body.

See also  The cold wave will end the high temperature in the south, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Henan, Shandong and other places with strong precipitation-China Meteorological Administration Government Portal

You may also like

The Jinan Municipal Government Portal Website Focuses on...

Gasoline rises to $250 a gallon since midnight

Bagadó: great concert at the Virgen de la...

The provincial CPPCC party group held a meeting,...

Diana Marcela Enríquez Ordóñez, is the new Departmental...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

There will be heavy fines for those who...

Karol G responds to a ‘hater’ who gave...

Continuously promote comprehensive and strict party governance –...

In Valledupar, a man who suffered an attack...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy