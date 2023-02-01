At approximately 3:30 in the afternoon this Tuesday, a man was killed with a firearm in the Brisas de la Popa invasion of Valledupar. The victim was shot at by unknown subjects who approached him when he was walking on a public road.

Upon hearing the shots, the residents of this sector did not take long to leave their houses, but they all denied knowing the deceased. However, it was known that he resided in this invasion.

The identity of this person has not been released by the authorities.

Meanwhile, officials of the National Police carried out the technical inspection of the body.

