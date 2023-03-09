All ready to Vast for the third and final appointment of “Road to… the big start!”, the event organized by CNA Tourism Abruzzo e Gal Costa dei Trabocchiin collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Chieti-breaking latest news to support the world of tourism businesses in Abruzzo in view of the departure of Giro d’Italia 2023 editionwhich will start right from the Costa dei Trabocchi.

In fact, the protagonists of a weekend to be savored will be two of the names most loved by the general public who follow cycling: Gianni fight e Claudius Chiappucci. The first appointment is scheduled Saturday March 11, at 17, at Palazzo d’Avalos of Vasto: here Bugno will present, in a duet with his former rival, in the discussion moderated by the journalist Oscar Buonamanohis recent book published by Baldini + Castoldi “Not to fall. My life in balance”.

This weekend’s event, which follows the one held in recent days with the former head coach of the national team, Davide Cassaninow president of the regional tourism promotion agency of Emilia-Romagna, above all wants to be an opportunity to do the point on the tourist offer connected to the world of two wheelswith ideas and projects on the creation of specific packages, on the supply of hotel and transport services dedicated to a segment of the tourist market that is making the fortune of other territories.

This is the reason why in the second part of the meeting in Palazzo d’Avalos ample space will be given to institutional actors and the business world: such as the vice president of the Region, Imprudent Emmanuel; the mayor of Vasto and president of the Province of Chieti, Francis Menna; the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Chieti-breaking latest news, Gennaro Strever; the president of Gal Costa dei Trabocchi, Robert DiVincenzo; the president of CNA Turismo Abruzzo, Claudius DiDionisius; the director of CNA Abruzzo, Graziano DiCostanzo.

The next day, Sunday morning, Bugno and Chiappucci will get back on the bike to ride some of the roads that will see the passage of the pink race in a few weeks: a further opportunity, this one, to focus on possible opportunities linked to offers that already in the autumn could bring the cycling champions back to the roads of Abruzzo, this time in a commercial version, to offer tourists specific packages experienced by pedaling (and not only) in direct contact with the champions.