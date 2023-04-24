with the curls made

The uribistas, who had made a skillful setup to politicize the National Federation of Coffee Growers by launching a candidate from their guts to be elected to the Management, it seems that they are going to keep the curly facts.

Germán Bahamón Jaramillo, candidate defeated in the 2015 electoral contest for mayor of Neiva, when he participated supported by the Democratic Center and Radical Change, although he has a very respectable resume, has been questioned this weekend by the Oversight Network of Pablo Bustos for being evident that he faces the disabilities that the coffee regulations speak of to be a manager.

The incapacity, or the crime, comes from the fact that when presenting himself as a candidate, he signed not to have any of them, being evident, by the Chamber of Commerce certificate that the Oversight Network exhibits and that has been made public, that Mr. Bahamón appears as the manager of the Agroprincipado company, a company that handles threshing coffee, roasting and grinding coffee and the Federation, in its regulations, says that no coffee actor linked to the business can be a candidate for manager.

To finish completing the mistake made by the candidate and his promoters, an interview in news, made by Claudia Marcela Medina de Neiva, has been circulating on the networks since Saturday, where Mr. Bahamón himself admits that in the last year he campaigned politically for Alejandro Gaviria, which is strictly prohibited by the call for any candidate who aspires to manager.

I don’t know Mr. Bahamón and, whether he was a defeated politician or a hopeful coffee grower championing his Café Zuluaga, he must have good qualities for the Uribistas to want to make him their manager.

What I did find was some references to the judicial mess of 2019 when 5G technology was prohibited for the iPhone and he acted as manager of Apple, the company that according to Judge 43 of Bogotá had infringed a current Ericsson patent.

