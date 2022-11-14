November 14, 2022 10:07 am

Everyone thought Joe Biden would turn into one lame duck, a “lame duck,” according to the US political expression used to refer to weakened presidents. Instead, “super Joe” got on the plane bound for Asia, thanks to an unexpected news: the Democrats have retained the majority in the Senate after the victory of their candidate in Nevada against an iron “Trumpian”.

The mid-term elections gave Democrats a boost when they were ready for a crushing defeat in a context marked by inflation, extreme polarization and doubts about a senior president. In the end, the expected Republican “red wave” did not happen, even if the Conservatives could get a narrow majority in the chamber. The story deserves an in-depth analysis.

Donald Trump sang victory, but the truth is that the vote is weakened, potentially less boss than the Republican Party and undermined by the strong candidacy of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. Announcing Trump’s fall is still risky, but his influence on Republicans is in doubt after a disappointing election result.

A good news

The first consequence of the vote is the return of confidence for the Democrats, who will not live the nightmare of having to spend the next two years at the mercy of a hostile congress. This is good news both for aid to Ukraine and for social reforms.

The effects of the mid-term elections will also be felt internationally. On November 14, Biden will meet Xi Jinping, the Chinese number one just gored for a third term at the 20th Communist Party Congress. For the president of the United States it was important not to show up weighed down by a scorching defeat at this summit in which all the hottest topics will be addressed, from Taiwan to the technological war through Ukraine.