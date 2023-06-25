With the scooter against a car, accident for Serracchiani – Friuli VG

The Messaggero Veneto reports it. MP: ‘Be cautious’

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 25 – The deputy dem Debora Serracchiani was involved in a road accident last night while she was riding a scooter in Lignano Sabbiadoro (Udine), suffering a knee sprain. The Messaggero Veneto reports it online.



The Democratic Party deputy, as she herself confirms, lost control of the vehicle and ended up against the hood of a car. “Be careful! Especially when you drive a vehicle, even if it’s a scooter – reports the deputy to Messaggero Veneto – I feel like recommending it from the bottom of my heart, after the mishap that happened to me in Lignano. I lost control of the vehicle and the The result was a badly sprained knee.”



“I have to thank the local police and the doctors who intervened quickly and professionally – concludes the deputy – after the first treatments they gave me at the Lignano first aid point, I will do other checks”. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

