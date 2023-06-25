Home » With the scooter against a car, accident for Serracchiani – Friuli VG
News

With the scooter against a car, accident for Serracchiani – Friuli VG

by admin
With the scooter against a car, accident for Serracchiani – Friuli VG

The Messaggero Veneto reports it. MP: ‘Be cautious’

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 25 – The deputy dem Debora Serracchiani was involved in a road accident last night while she was riding a scooter in Lignano Sabbiadoro (Udine), suffering a knee sprain. The Messaggero Veneto reports it online.

The Democratic Party deputy, as she herself confirms, lost control of the vehicle and ended up against the hood of a car. “Be careful! Especially when you drive a vehicle, even if it’s a scooter – reports the deputy to Messaggero Veneto – I feel like recommending it from the bottom of my heart, after the mishap that happened to me in Lignano. I lost control of the vehicle and the The result was a badly sprained knee.”

“I have to thank the local police and the doctors who intervened quickly and professionally – concludes the deputy – after the first treatments they gave me at the Lignano first aid point, I will do other checks”. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Enea and Fincantieri together for the energy transition

You may also like

European Games 2023 – according to the results...

The dark legacy of antipersonnel mines in Colombia

Richard Gere, from Gentleman Officer to Peaceful Man...

Attack on security forces with stones, sticks and...

Policeman died in spectacular accident on via El...

Chongqing Railway Station sends 854,000 passengers during the...

European Games: Tamberi gold with controversy, disappoints Tortu...

Debt fight ended in blood

Positive balance after the Colombian soccer final in...

175 years of existence in the world, it’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy