Without Fory and Yílmar for the second semester?

Julian Andres Santa

Despite the fact that Deportivo Pereira has not yet officially confirmed which players from the current squad will not continue for the second half of 2023, it has been speculated this week that the current Matecañas managers would not use the purchase option for midfielders Jimer Fory and Yílmar Velásquez , of great performance in the institution and who are going through the best moment of their career in the redjiamarillo.

Both players came to the squad at the request of coach Alejandro Restrepo and he is the main person in charge of the way in which they have been strengthened in the team, thanks to the support and backing he has given them, so through social networks , the fans of Deportivo Pereira have already expressed their rejection of the board and ask that they be given continuity so as not to repeat the story of past years in which the Pereira team makes players for other teams.

Yílmar Velásquez is 23 years old and already scored his first goal as a professional in Deportivo Pereira’s 3-1 win at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas against Independiente Medellín. He has already gone through teams like Nacional and Santa Fe but in Risaraldense is where he has achieved his best performance.

For his part, Jimer Esteban Fory, 20, has even been a sensation internationally by scoring two goals with the Matecañas in the Copa Libertadores, mainly due to the goal scored against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera. It is expected that in the next few days the team will make its first movements and player departures official for the next season.

