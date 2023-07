The frustration with the many construction sites in the city is growing among road users and the affected residents. Most of the obstructions are caused by the municipal energy supplier eww. The expansion of district heating and the replacement of old pipes and canals are taxing the patience of the people of Wels. The investments worth millions are unavoidable, emphasizes eww CTO Wolfgang Nöstlinger. Because they also contribute to a climate-friendly future for the city.

