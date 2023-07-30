Nouhaila Benzina with hijab for Morocco at World Cup

Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina (25) became the first soccer player in a women’s World Cup to wear a hijab on her head in Sunday’s game against South Korea. A ban by world football’s governing body FIFA on wearing a religious hat at games it directs for “health and safety reasons” was lifted in 2014 after protests by activists, athletes, government and football officials. The player from the eight-time Moroccan champion Sports of Forces Armed Royal was not used in the 6-0 defeat against Germany.

“I have no doubt that more and more women and Muslim girls will look at Benzina and be really inspired – not just the players, but I think decision makers, coaches and other sports,” said Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of Muslim Women in Sports Network. Morocco is the first Arab or North African country to qualify for the Women’s World Cup.

“We feel we have a great responsibility to project a good image and show the achievements that the Moroccan football team have achieved by qualifying for the World Cup,” captain Ghizlane Chebbak said.

Morocco with first World Cup victory

The World Cup newcomers from Morocco kept their chance of reaching the round of 16 alive with a 1-0 win over South Korea. Ibtissam Jraidi (6th) scored the Atlas Lions’ first World Cup goal in Adelaide, Australia. Morocco also provided Germany with a helping hand: with a win against Colombia (11.30 a.m. CEST in the FAZ live ticker for the women’s soccer World Cup and on ARD) in Sydney, the DFB team would have qualified early for the round of 16.

Morocco were courageous from the start, and there was no sign of the weak start against Germany. On the contrary, coach Reynald Pedros’ team dominated the opening stages and quickly took the lead after Jraidi’s header. The four-time top scorer in the Moroccan championship could have gone even higher after that.

Far too little came from South Korea with the former Frankfurt coach Colin Bell, as in the 0: 2 against Colombia, the offensive remained pale. Only after the break did the Asians increase the pace.

